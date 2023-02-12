NHL roundup: Adrian Kempe, Kings pound Penguins

Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Alex Iafallo each scored goals as the Kings won in their first game since Jan. 31, when they closed a six-game road trip with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Kempe became the first player in Kings history to score four consecutive goals in a game, while Los Angeles goalie Pheonix Copley made 25 saves one day after he agreed to a one-year contract extension. It was Copley’s first shutout of the season.

The Penguins were shut out for the first time this season. Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby saw his nine-game points streak come to an end, leaving with just over 10 minutes remaining when he was given a game misconduct after he was cross checked by the Kings’ Mikey Anderson.

Rangers 6, Hurricanes 2

Artemi Panarin scored four goals to lead New York to a win against Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Panarin, who entered the game with 199 career NHL goals, scored three straight as the Rangers rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win their fifth straight game. It was Panarin’s first four-goal game, and he added an assist. Jaroslav Halak made 27 saves and won his seventh straight start. Mika Zibanejad scored his 27th goal, Kaapo Kakko also found the net and Vincent Trocheck and Jimmy Vesey each added two assists.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for the Hurricanes, who had won seven straight, but were playing their first game since the All-Star break. Frederik Andersen made 13 saves. Carolina’s Sebastian Aho saw his six-game goal streak end.

Blues 6, Coyotes 5 (OT)

Ryan O’Reilly scored the winning goal 1:02 into overtime to lift St. Louis past visiting Arizona.

Calle Rosen scored twice for St. Louis and Brandon Saad, Sammy Blais and Robert Thomas also scored. Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn each had two assists and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves. Clayton Keller had two goals and one assist for the Coyotes, who extended their point streak to five games (2-0-3) after erasing a three-goal deficit in the third period.

Keller cut the deficit to 5-3 at 9:47 of the third with a bad-angle goal from the left corner. Nick Schmaltz set up Nick Bjugstad for a power-play goal, then Lawson Crouse tied it at 5-5 with less than a minute left from the slot after Arizona pulled Vejmelka.

Canadiens 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

Mike Matheson scored with 20.2 seconds left in overtime to lift Montreal to the victory against visiting New York.

Matheson scored on a rebound after Semyon Varlamov made a save on Mike Hoffman’s breakaway. After a long offsides review, the game-winner was upheld. Nick Suzuki, Justin Barron and Kirby Dach also scored, Hoffman had three assists, and Sam Montembeault made 27 saves for the Canadiens.

Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist to extend his career-high point streak to 10 games for the Islanders. Bo Horvat scored for the third straight game and Varlamov made 27 saves for New York.

Oilers 6, Senators 3

Connor McDavid collected a goal and two assists, helping Edmonton extend its point streak to 11 games with the win against host Ottawa.

Edmonton, which hasn’t lost in regulation since Jan. 9, scored three goals in the third period to improve to 9-0-2 in its past 11 games.

The Senators had a four-game winning streak snapped in their first contest back from the All-Star break.

Capitals 2, Bruins 1

Nicklas Backstrom and Garnet Hathaway scored a goal apiece to lead Washington past host Boston in both teams’ first game following the All-Star break.

Washington earned its first regulation win since Jan. 19 but has won three of its last four games. Hathaway’s game-winning goal came in the second period. He has tallied in two straight contests for the first time this season. Washington’s Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves, stopping all 10 shots he faced in the third period.

A late penalty gave Boston a 6-on-4 advantage for the final 25.5 seconds with goaltender Jeremy Swayman pulled. Nick Foligno scored and Swayman made 21 saves for Boston, which is 2-3-1 in a six-game span. Swayman had gone 7-0-3 in his previous 10 starts, but it was his first action since Jan. 28.

Flames 7, Sabres 2

Jakob Pelletier scored his first NHL goal to spark a four-goal second period, and Dillon Dube scored once in his first career four-point game as visiting Calgary scored seven unanswered goals en route to the victory over Buffalo.

Tyler Toffoli scored twice and added an assist, while Dennis Gilbert and Nazem Kadri both collected one goal and one assist and Mikael Backlund added a single. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves.

Tage Thompson and Casey Middelstadt scored for the Sabres in their first game back after the All-Star break. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 33 shots.

Lightning 3, Stars 1

Anthony Cirelli completed a two-goal performance by scoring with 43.2 seconds remaining in regulation to boost visiting Tampa Bay to a win over Dallas.

Victor Hedman’s assist on the game-winner gave him 500 for his career, becoming the second active Swedish defenseman to hit the milestone. Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks has 560 assists.

For Dallas, captain Jamie Benn produced an unassisted goal in the second period. Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves in his first appearance since blanking the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Jan. 19.

Predators 2, Flyers 1 (OT)

Matt Duchene scored 34 seconds into overtime to lift Nashville to a victory over host Philadelphia.

Duchene also had an assist on Nino Niederreiter’s goal in the second period for the Predators, who lost leading scorer Filip Forsberg to an undisclosed injury at the end of the first. Predators goaltender Juuse Saros made 23 saves.

Kevin Hayes scored the lone goal and Carter Hart made 23 saves for the Flyers, who fell to 1-9 in overtime this season. Philadelphia never possessed the puck in overtime.

Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3

Kent Johnson scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period, and visiting Columbus came back from a first-period, two-goal deficit to defeat Toronto.

Johnson also had an assist, and both Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko tallied a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets. Sean Kuraly also scored, while

Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves. The teams split a two-game home-and-home series. Toronto won 3-0 at Columbus on Friday.

William Nylander had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs. Michael Bunting and Morgan Rielly also scored, and Mitchell Marner added two assists. Joseph Woll, making his first start of the season for Toronto, stopped 36 shots.

Avalanche 5, Panthers 3

Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and had one assist, leading Colorado to a win over Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Logan O’Connor, Matt Nieto and Devon Toews also scored for the Avalanche, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher each had two assists. Alexandar Georgiev made 42 saves and improved his record to 21-12-3.

Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers, who had their three-game winning streak broken. Florida cut its deficit to 4-3 at 11:03 of the third as Barkov tapped in the puck on a great pass from Reinhart. MacKinnnon’s empty-net goal with 59 seconds left sealed the victory for the Panthers.

Wild 3, Devils 2 (SO)

Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau each scored in a shootout as Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over New Jersey in Saint Paul, Minn.

Zuccarello started the shootout by firing a wrist shot through the pads of Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek. Minnesota goaltender Filip Gustavsson then made a pad save on a wrist shot by Tomas Tatar. After Vanecek made a pad save on Kirill Kaprizov, Gustavsson made a toe save on Jesper Bratt’s attempt by the left post, setting the stage for Gaudreau’s game-winner which came on a wrist shot into the top right corner.

Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Minnesota, while Gustavsson finished with 27 saves. Tatar scored twice for New Jersey, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Vanecek stopped 22 of 24 shots but had his career-best personal 10-game winning streak ended.

Jets 4, Blackhawks 1

Blake Wheeler had two goals and an assist and Josh Morrissey also scored and added a helper as Winnipeg returned from the All-Star break with a win at home over Chicago.

Mark Scheifele was the other goal scorer for the Jets, while Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves. Tyler Johnson had the lone goal for Chicago. Petr Mrazek stopped 24 of 27 shots.

Chicago controlled most of the opening frame after hosting Arizona Friday night, with the Jets slowly getting back into their groove after coming off a break that saw eleven days between games.

Red Wings 5, Canucks 2

Dylan Larkin had two goals and an assist to lead host Detroit past Vancouver.

Jonatan Berggren scored two goals, Filip Hronek scored a goal, and Ben Chiarot had two assists for the Red Wings.

For the Canucks, Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and an assist and Elias Pettersson had a goal.

