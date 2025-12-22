NFL roundup: Steelers make big plays, escape Lions

By Reuters

December 22, 2025 – 9:24 PM PST

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Jaylen Warren rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, Kenneth Gainwell caught a highlight-reel touchdown pass, and the Pittsburgh Steelers escaped with a 29-24 win over the host Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers completed 27 of 41 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown for Pittsburgh (9-6), which won its third game in a row. The Steelers guaranteed that they will not have a losing record in the regular season, extending a streak that started in 2004.

Jared Goff completed 34 of 54 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns for Detroit (8-7). Isaac TeSlaa, Kalif Raymond and Jahmyr Gibbs caught one touchdown apiece.

The game ended with a bizarre sequence as Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown was called for offensive pass interference, which negated what would have been a winning touchdown as time expired. Referees huddled for several minutes before announcing the final call.

Gainwell’s play allowed the Steelers to even the score at 10-all with 2 seconds to go in the first half. Gainwell caught a high-arcing pass while falling down inside the Lions’ 15-yard line, and he popped to his feet and sprinted to the end zone before the defense could react for a 45-yard score.

Jaguars 34, Broncos 20

Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as visiting Jacksonville beat Denver, ending the Broncos’ 11-game winning streak.

Lawrence finished 23-for-36 passing for 279 yards for Jacksonville (11-4), which has won six straight. Parker Washington had a career-high 145 yards receiving, including a score, and Brenton Strong and Travis Etienne Jr. also caught TD passes for the Jaguars.

Bo Nix was 28-for-47 passing for a career-high 352 yards and a score, RJ Harvey rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown, and Courtland Sutton had 86 yards receiving with a TD catch for the Broncos (12-3), who lost for the first time since Sept. 21.

Panthers 23, Buccaneers 20

Ryan Fitzgerald’s 48-yard field goal with 2:20 remaining broke a tie and Carolina’s Lathan Ransom intercepted a pass on Tampa Bay’s next possession as the Panthers won a critical NFC South showdown in Charlotte, N.C.

Bryce Young threw for two touchdowns and 191 yards for Carolina. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for a touchdown and 145 yards, but Tampa Bay lost for the sixth time in its last seven games.

The outcome gives the Panthers (8-7) a one-game lead on the Bucs (7-8) atop the division with two games remaining. The teams will meet in two weeks to end the regular season. Before then, Carolina could clinch the division if it beats Seattle at home next week and if Tampa Bay loses to Miami.

Patriots 28, Ravens 24

Drake Maye completed 31 of 44 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns as New England improved its road record to 7-0 by coming back to beat Baltimore.

New England (12-3) trailed 24-21 until Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 21-yard run and Andy Borregales kicked the extra point with 2:07 to play. The Patriots recovered a Baltimore fumble on the second play of the ensuing drive and ran out the clock.

Derrick Henry rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries for the Ravens (7-8), who played most of the night without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who left the game because of a back injury with 1:16 remaining in the first half and did not return.

Chargers 34, Cowboys 17

Justin Herbert passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns and added a scoring run as Los Angeles won for the seventh time in the past eight games with a victory over Dallas at Arlington, Texas.

Quentin Johnston had four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers (11-4). Ladd McConkey had a scoring reception, Omarion Hampton rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and Herbert completed 23 of 29 passes.

Dak Prescott completed 21 of 30 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys (6-8-1), who were eliminated from the playoff chase Saturday when the Philadelphia Eagles knocked off the Washington Commanders.

Bills 23, Browns 20

James Cook ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns and visiting Buffalo’s defense delivered in the fourth quarter as it inched closer to clinching its seventh straight playoff berth with a victory over Cleveland.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was cleared after injuring his leg on a sack late in the first half and completed 12 of 19 passes for 130 yards. Ty Johnson ran in a tie-breaking 2-yard touchdown during the second quarter for the Bills (11-4) in their fourth straight win.

Harold Fannin Jr. had two TDs — one receiving and one rushing — for the Browns (3-12), who lost their fourth straight. Shedeur Sanders completed 20 of 29 passes for 157 yards with a touchdown and also got picked off twice.

Texans 23, Raiders 21

Dalton Schultz caught a touchdown pass and set Houston’s single-season record for catches by a tight end as the Texans stopped visiting Las Vegas to stay in contention for the AFC South title.

Schultz’s 1-yard catch from CJ Stroud with 7:41 left in the game gave Houston (10-5) a 23-14 advantage. It was the only offensive touchdown of the day for the Texans, who were limited to 270 total yards and 16 first downs.

Las Vegas (2-13) pulled within two points when Ashton Jeanty ripped off his second long score of the day, a 51-yard run at the 5:24 mark. But Houston was able to run out the clock. Jeanty accounted for 188 yards from scrimmage, including 128 on 24 rushes.

Bengals 45, Dolphins 21

Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes and Chase Brown scored three TDs to lead visiting Cincinnati to a rout of Miami.

Burrow completed 25 of 32 passes for 309 yards, did not throw an interception and finished with a 146.5 passer rating to help the Bengals (5-10) win for only the second time in the past eight games and snap a two-game skid.

Rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers made his first career start for the Dolphins (6-9), who benched Tua Tagovailoa this week and lost their second straight game. Ewers had some success in the first half but struggled as the game progressed, throwing two interceptions and finishing with 260 yards and a 66.0 passer rating while completing 20 of 30 attempts.

Titans 26, Chiefs 9

Cam Ward threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns as Tennessee snapped an 11-game losing streak at home, dating back to last year, by beating injury-riddled Kansas City in Nashville.

Ward completed 21 of 28 passes with TD throws to Chig Okonkwo and Chimere Dike. Tony Pollard rushed for 102 yards on 21 carries as the Titans (3-12) gained 376 total yards and possessed the ball for 38:01.

The Chiefs’ (6-9) offense, already hamstrung without the likes of Patrick Mahomes (knee) and Rashee Rice (concussion), took another blow when backup quarterback Gardner Minshew left early in the second quarter and didn’t return after sustaining a left knee injury. Chris Oladokun, who was activated off the practice squad Saturday, threw his first NFL passes and went 11 of 16 for 111 yards.

Saints 29, Jets 6

Charlie Smyth tied a franchise record with five field goals, Chris Olave caught two touchdown passes from different quarterbacks and the New Orleans defense didn’t allow a touchdown as the Saints defeated visiting New York.

Tyler Shough had season highs of 32 completions, 49 attempts and 308 yards. The rookie threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Olave, who finished with 10 catches for a season-best 148 yards. The Saints (5-10) have won three straight games and are 4-3 since Shough became the starter.

Rookie Brady Cook made his second start for the Jets (3-12) and completed 22 of 35 passes for 188 yards with one interception. He was sacked eight times for 57 yards.

Falcons 26, Cardinals 19

Kirk Cousins threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score, leading Atlanta past Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Tyler Allgeier rushed for 79 yards, while Bijan Robinson ran for 76 yards and caught seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (6-9), who won at Arizona for the first time since Sept. 30, 2001.

Jacoby Brissett threw for 203 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Cardinals (3-12), who lost their seventh straight game.

Vikings 16, Giants 13

Backup quarterback Max Brosmer, replacing an injured J.J. McCarthy, led a go-ahead scoring drive late in the fourth quarter to lift Minnesota over host New York in East Rutherford, N.J. The Vikings outgained the Giants 240-141.

Brosmer completed 7 of 9 passes for 52 yards for Minnesota (7-8), which won its third consecutive game. McCarthy completed 9 of 14 passes for 108 yards and an interception, and he also rushed for a touchdown before he injured his right hand.

Jaxson Dart completed 7 of 13 passes for 33 yards and an interception for New York (2-13), which lost its ninth game in a row. Tyrone Tracy Jr. had 16 carries for 71 yards.

–Field Level Media

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!