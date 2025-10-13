NFL roundup: Rico Dowdle plays big vs. former team as Panthers edge Cowboys

By Reuters

October 12, 2025 – 8:51 PM PDT

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs with the ball during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Bryce Young threw for three touchdowns, Rico Dowdle rushed for 183 yards and caught a touchdown pass against his former team and the Carolina Panthers beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-27 with a field goal on the final play on Sunday in Charlotte.

Ryan Fitzgerald’s 33-yard kick for his third field goal of the game gave the Panthers (3-3) their second consecutive victory. They held the ball for 15 plays on the game’s last possession.

Dowdle, in his first season with Carolina after four years with the Cowboys, finished with 239 scrimmage yards (team-high 56 receiving). He is the first player in franchise history to top 200 in consecutive games. Young completed 17 of 25 passes for 199 yards, including two TD passes to first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, and an interception.

Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and 261 yards on 25-for-34 passing for Dallas (2-3-1), which had only 31 rushing yards.

Chiefs 30, Lions 17

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes passed for 257 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as host Kansas City snapped Detroit’s four-game winning streak.

Hollywood Brown caught four passes for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Travis Kelce had six receptions for 78 yards for the Chiefs (3-3).

Jared Goff passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions (4-2). Wide receiver Jameson Williams caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, while tight end Sam LaPorta contributed five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs gained 65 yards on 17 carries.

Chargers 29, Dolphins 27

Cameron Dicker’s 33-yard field goal with 5 seconds left lifted Los Angeles to a close win over host Miami. The game-winner was Dicker’s fifth field goal in five attempts for the game and helped the Chargers (4-2) snap a two-game losing streak.

Justin Herbert completed 29 of 38 passes for 264 yards, two touchdown passes and no interceptions and hit Ladd McConkey on a long 42-yard connection late to set up the game-winner. Kimani Vidal ran for 124 yards on 18 carries and caught a touchdown pass.

De’Von Achane rushed for 128 yards on 16 carries and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Dolphins (1-5), who dropped their second in a row and are off to their worst start since opening the 2021 season with a 1-7 record.

Colts 31, Cardinals 27

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 123 yards and the go-ahead touchdown as Indianapolis rallied in the fourth quarter to edge visiting Arizona.

Taylor scored on a 1-yard run with 4:32 left as the Colts (5-1) took a one-game lead in the AFC South on Jacksonville, a 20-12 loser at home to Seattle. Quarterback Daniel Jones added 212 yards passing on 22 of 30 accuracy, throwing for two touchdowns and one interception.

Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, starting in place of injured Kyler Murray (foot), completed 27 of 44 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. It wasn’t enough to prevent the Cardinals (2-4) from losing their fourth straight game.

Patriots 25, Saints 19

Drake Maye threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns as visiting New England improved to 3-0 on the road with the win at New Orleans.

Maye, who hit 18 of 2 passes, hooked up DeMario Douglas for a 53-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter before connecting with Kayshon Boutte for 25 and 29 yards in the second to build a 22-14 halftime lead. Boutte finished with five catches for 93 yards for the Patriots (4-2), who tied their win total for last season.

Spencer Rattler completed 20 of 26 passes for 227 yards while Blake Grupe booted four field goals for the Saints (1-5). Taysom Hill scored on a 1-yard run for New Orleans’ lone touchdown while Chris Olave collected six catches for 98 yards.

Steelers 23, Browns 9

Aaron Rodgers threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns while host Pittsburgh’s defense piled up six sacks to lead Cleveland from start to finish in an AFC North matchup.

Rodgers connected with Connor Heyward for 12 yards in the third quarter and DK Metcalf for a 25-yard score on the first play of the fourth. Jalen Ramsey and Nate Helbig registered two sacks apiece for the Steelers (4-1) while Chris Boswell booted three field goals of 40-plus yards.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel hit 29 of 52 passes for 221 yards in his second start, but he could not get the Browns into the end zone. Harold Fannin Jr. caught seven passes for 81 yards while Andre Szmyt converted field goals of 31, 53 and 32 yards for Cleveland (1-5), which has not won a regular-season game at Pittsburgh since 2003.

Broncos 13, Jets 11

Denver’s defense lowered the boom on New York and the Broncos did enough to leave London with a narrow win.

The Jets (0-6) had minus-10 net passing yards and quarterback Justin Fields was sacked nine times, but New York had a lead late and a chance to kick a long game-winning field goal on the final drive.

Wil Lutz punched in a 27-yard field goal with 5:06 remaining to give Denver the two-point lead. Bo Nix completed 19 of 30 passes for 174 yards. Fields completed nine passes for 45 yards.

Seahawks 20, Jaguars 12

Jaxon Smith-Njigba kept his sensational season going with a season-high 162 receiving yards, leading Seattle to a win over host Jacksonville.

Smith-Njigba, who entered the day second in the league in receiving yards (534), recorded eight catches for his fourth 100-yard game of the season. Sam Darnold threw for 295 yards and a pair of scores, including a 61-yarder to Smith-Njiba.

The Seahawks (4-2) improved to 3-0 in road games — with nine straight road wins dating back to last season — while snapping a three-game winning streak for the Jaguars (4-2). Trevor Lawrence completed 27 of 42 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns, including the first of the season for Brian Thomas Jr. (eight catches, 90 yards).

Rams 17, Ravens 3

Matthew Stafford completed 17 of 26 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown, and visiting Los Angeles pulled away for a 17-3 win over Baltimore.

Kyren Williams finished with 87 total yards (50 rushing, 37 receiving) and a touchdown on the ground for the Rams (4-2), who bounced back from a loss last week against the San Francisco 49ers. Tyler Higbee added a receiving touchdown.

Derrick Henry had 24 carries for 122 yards for the Ravens (1-5), whose nightmare start to the season continued. Baltimore remained without All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring). Cooper Rush started in Jackson’s place and completed 11 of 19 passes for 72 yards and an interception before he was benched in favor of veteran reserve Tyler Huntley.

Raiders 20, Titans 10

Ashton Jeanty rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown as Las Vegas ended a four-game losing streak and won at home for the first time this season by defeating Tennessee.

Geno Smith completed 17 of 23 passes for 174 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Raiders (2-4), who held the Titans scoreless in the first half and built a 17-point lead midway through the third quarter. Maxx Crosby had two of Las Vegas’ six sacks on Tennessee rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Ward completed 26 of 38 passes for 222 yards with one TD and one interception as the Titans (1-5) fell after ending their season-opening four-game losing streak with a comeback victory at Arizona last week.

Buccaneers 30, 49ers 19

Baker Mayfield passed for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while Kameron Johnson and Tez Johnson each made their first career touchdown catches to help host Tampa Bay get a victory over banged-up San Francisco.

Rachaad White and Sean Tucker rushed for a touchdown each as the Buccaneers (5-1) won their second straight game. Mayfield completed 17 of 23 passes to help Tampa halt the 49ers’ four-game winning streak in the series.

Mac Jones completed 27 of 39 passes for a season-high 347 yards but was intercepted twice for San Francisco (4-2), which lost for the second time in three games. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a touchdown and had 111 yards from scrimmage (54 rushing, 57 receiving), and Kendall Bourne had a career-high 142 yards for the second straight game while making five catches.

Packers 27, Bengals 18

Josh Jacobs ran for two scores and Jordan Love passed for another as Green Bay held on for a victory over visiting Cincinnati and new quarterback Joe Flacco.

Jacobs added 93 rushing yards on 18 carries, while Love threw for 259 yards on 19-of-26 passing. Kicker Lucas Havrisik filled in for the injured Brandon McManus after signing with the team Saturday, hitting field goals of 43 and 39 yards.

Flacco held his own in his Bengals debut after being traded to Cincinnati on Tuesday, completing 29 of 45 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Ja’Marr Chase and Tanner Hudson each caught a TD for the Bengals, who have lost four straight games.

–Field Level Media

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!