NFL roundup: Giants’ Jaxson Dart wins 1st start over previously unbeaten Chargers

September 28, 2025 – 10:27 PM PDT

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) takes a snap against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart ran for a 15-yard touchdown on the opening drive of his first career start and the New York Giants earned a 21-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in East Rutherford, N.J on Sunday.

Dart was 13-of-20 passing for 111 yards and another touchdown as the Giants (1-3) won for the first time after turning away from veteran QB Russell Wilson, who started the first three games. Dart added 54 yards rushing, while rookie Cam Skattebo added 79 yards on the ground. New York became the first 0-3 team to defeat a 3-0 team in exactly 17 years.

Justin Herbert completed 23 of 41 passes for a season-low 203 yards and two interceptions for the Chargers. His two picks, which led to 11 points, came after he recorded just one over the first three games of the season. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton ran for 128 yards and scored a touchdown for Los Angeles (3-1).

Both teams lost an important player to injury during the game. Giants standout receiver Malik Nabers left the game with a knee injury that is reportedly feared to be a torn ACL. Chargers left tackle Joe Alt, who moved from right tackle to replace Rashawn Slater after his season-ending injury during training camp, left the game with a high ankle sprain, according to reports.

Pacers 40, Cowboys 40

Brandon Aubrey of Dallas and Brandon McManus of Green Bay traded field goals in overtime as the Cowboys and Packers played to a tie in a wild Sunday night affair at Arlington, Texas.

The contest marked the return to Dallas of Micah Parsons, exactly one month after the All-Pro edge rusher was traded to the Packers. Parsons, who was involved in contentious contract negotiations with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, had three tackles and one sack.

Dak Prescott was 31-of-40 passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score for Dallas (1-2-1). George Pickens caught eight passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Javonte Williams rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown and Jake Ferguson had a scoring catch for the Cowboys. Jordan Love completed 31 of 43 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns for the Packers (2-1-1). Romeo Doubs caught a career-high three scoring receptions and Josh Jacobs had 157 scrimmage yards (86 rushing, 71 receiving) and ran for two touchdowns.

Eagles 31, Buccaneers 25

Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia started strong and held on for a tense victory over host Tampa Bay in a clash of unbeaten teams.

Hurts had more touchdown passes (two) than incompletions (15 of 16) in the first half as the Eagles (4-0) built a 24-6 lead. He was shut out in the second half, finishing 15-of-24 passing for 130 yards. Dallas Goedert caught both touchdowns. Saquon Barkley was held to 43 rushing yards but scored a touchdown.

After last-minute wins in their first three games, the Buccaneers (3-1) fell behind quickly on a blocked punt returned for a TD and never led. Baker Mayfield threw for 289 yards with two TDs and one interception. Rookie Emeka Egbuka recorded his first career 100-yard game and caught his fourth touchdown pass in four games. Bucky Irving had 165 yards from scrimmage (63 rushing, 102 receiving).

Chiefs 37, Ravens 20

Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdowns to become the youngest quarterback to reach 250 for his career, as Kansas City overwhelmed visiting Baltimore.

Mahomes went 25-for-37 passing for 270 yards with his first four-TD game since October 22, 2023. In his return to action, speedster Xavier Worthy caught five passes for 83 yards. Isiah Pacheco, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton and Hollywood Brown caught TDs for the Chiefs (2-2).

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. The two-time NFL MVP finished the game 14 of 20 for 147 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Justice Hill had two touchdowns. Baltimore (1-3) has allowed 37 or more points in each of its three losses.

Rams 27, Colts 20

Matthew Stafford connected with Tutu Atwell on an 88-yard touchdown pass with under two minutes remaining as Los Angeles rallied for a victory over visiting Indianapolis.

Stafford was 29-of-41 passing for 375 yards and three touchdowns, while Puka Nacua had 13 receptions for a career-high 170 yards. Nacua and Davante Adams also caught touchdowns as Los Angeles won after blowing a 19-point second-half lead in a loss at Philadelphia in Week 3.

Daniel Jones was 24-of-33 passing for 262 yards with one TD and two interceptions for the Colts, while Jonathan Taylor had 76 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Lions 34, Browns 10

Kalif Raymond returned a punt for a touchdown and Amon-Ra St. Brown caught two scoring passes to lead Detroit over visiting Cleveland.

Jared Goff completed 16 of 27 passes for 168 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for Detroit (3-1), which won its third straight game. Aidan Hutchison had two sacks and a forced fumble, Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 91 yards and a score and Brown had seven catches for 70 yards and has six touchdown catches in four games.

Joe Flacco was 16-of-34 passing for 184 yards and two interceptions for the Browns (1-3). Quinshon Jenkins rushed for 82 yards and a score for Cleveland.

Patriots 42, Panthers 13

Marcus Jones sparked New England with a pair of huge punt returns, including one for a touchdown, and quarterback Drake Maye accounted for three scores as the Patriots beat visiting Carolina.

Jones set a franchise record with 167 punt return yards on three attempts. Maye threw touchdown passes to Hunter Henry and Mack Hollins and added a rushing score of his own. Stefon Diggs gained 101 receiving yards on six catches for New England (2-2).

After driving for points on the game’s opening possession, Carolina (1-3) didn’t score again until backup Andy Dalton’s 2-yard fourth-down pass to Mitchell Evans on the first play following the two-minute warning. Quarterback Bryce Young was 18 for 30 for 150 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Steelers 24, Vikings 21

Kenneth Gainwell rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns, Aaron Rodgers passed for another score and Pittsburgh escaped with a win over Minnesota in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Dublin, Ireland.

Rodgers completed 18 of 22 passes for 200 yards along with one touchdown for Pittsburgh (3-1). DK Metcalf caught five passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. DeShon Elliott and T.J. Watt had one interception apiece for the Steelers. Pittsburgh’s defense constantly hounded Wentz, sacking him a half-dozen times.

Carson Wentz completed 30 of 46 passes for 350 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Minnesota (2-2). Justin Jefferson had 10 receptions for 126 yards.

Falcons 34, Commanders 27

Michael Penix Jr. completed 20 of 26 passes for 313 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on Sunday, as Atlanta posted a victory over visiting Washington.

Bijan Robinson had four catches for 106 yards, while rushing for 75 yards and a score as the Falcons (2-2) beat Washington for the first time since 2018 following four straight losses in the series. Drake London had eight catches for 110 yards and a score in the win.

Former Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota started for Washington in place of the injured Jayden Daniels for the second straight week. Mariota threw for 156 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Commanders (2-2). Matt Gay went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts in the loss.

Bills 31, Saints 19

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, ran for a touchdown and Buffalo held off New Orleans in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Allen completed 16 of 22 passes for 209 yards and the Bills (4-0) overcame their first turnover of the season as well as 11 penalties after committing just 14 through three games. Spencer Rattler passed for 126 yards and a touchdown for the Saints (0-4), who rushed for a season-best 189 yards.

Allen threw touchdowns to Dalton Kinkaid and Khalil Shakir and scored on a 5-yard run in the third to give the Bills a 21-10 lead. The Saints closed within two before Buffalo scored 10 unanswered points to seal the victory.

Jaguars 26, 49ers 21

Travis Etienne ran for 124 yards and a touchdown, Trevor Lawrence added a passing touchdown and visiting Jacksonville handed San Francisco its first loss this season.

Improving to 3-1 under first-year coach Liam Coen, Jacksonville secured the win with a big defensive play on a day that they forced four turnovers. Arik Armstead sacked 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, causing a fumble that teammate Foyesade Oluokun recovered at the San Francisco 47 with 2:47 left.

Purdy finished 22-of-38 passing for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions after missing the previous two games due to injury.

Texans 26, Titans 0

CJ Stroud threw for two touchdowns and Houston’s defense limited visiting Tennessee to 175 total yards as the Texans claimed their first victory.

Stroud completed 22 of 28 passes for 233 yards as Houston (1-3) ended a three-game skid. Stroud’s 12-yard strike to Woody Marks on the first play of the fourth quarter was Houston’s first touchdown in the red zone this year. Nico Collins finished with four catches for 79 yards and Marks also racked up 69 yards on 17 carries, including an 18-yard scoring jaunt with 4:51 left.

Ward hit on just 10 of 26 passes for 108 yards as Tennessee fell to 0-4 and is 3-18 since the start of last season. The Titans managed only 10 first downs and converted just 2-of-11 third downs. Tony Pollard rushed 14 times for 64 yards for Tennessee.

Bears 25, Raiders 24

D’Andre Swift rushed for a go-ahead 2-yard touchdown with 1:34 remaining and Josh Blackwell blocked a potentially game-winning kick to boost visiting Chicago to a win against Las Vegas.

Chicago (2-2) forced four turnovers, two of which were first-half interceptions by Kevin Byard III. Rome Odunze had 69 yards and a touchdown, becoming the NFL’s only receiver to catch one touchdown pass in each of the first four weeks this season.

Las Vegas (1-3) lost for the third straight week despite a monstrous effort from rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. He ran for 138 yards and a touchdown and caught two more touchdown passes from Geno Smith, who was intercepted three times to raise his season total to seven. –Field Level Media

