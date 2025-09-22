NFL roundup: Eagles return blocked FG for TD in wild finish to win over Rams

By Reuters

September 21, 2025 – 9:54 PM PDT

Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jordan Davis blocked Joshua Karty’s game-winning field-goal try as time expired and returned it for a touchdown as the Philadelphia Eagles rallied for a 33-26 victory Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

It was the second consecutive blocked field goal for the Eagles (3-0), who overcame a sluggish first half and erased a 19-point, second-half deficit to stun the Rams (2-1). Jalen Carter also blocked a Karty field goal with 8:46 left.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts scored a rushing touchdown on the opening drive and threw his first three touchdown passes of the season in the second half to erase what was a 26-7 Los Angeles lead less than a minute into the second half. A.J. Brown caught six passes for 109 yards and a TD.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford passed for 196 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Puka Nacua caught 11 balls for 112 yards and Kyren Williams rushed for 94 yards with a touchdown catch. Stafford’s third-quarter TD pass to Williams after a Jared Verse strip-sack was the 382nd of his career, moving him past Matt Ryan (381) for ninth place in NFL history.

Bears 31, Cowboys 14

Caleb Williams threw four touchdown passes and Chicago forced three Dallas turnovers in the fourth quarter as the host Bears picked up head coach Ben Johnson’s his first career win.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 31 of 40 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown but was relieved by backup Joe Milton late in the fourth quarter. Prescott threw two interceptions and Milton one to end Dallas’ final three drives of the game.

Williams’ first five completions went for 135 yards and two touchdowns, a 35-yarder to Rome Odunze and a 65-yard bomb down the left sideline to rookie receiver Luther Burden III on a flea-flicker to stake the Bears (1-2) to a 14-3 lead. The Cowboys (1-2) lost receiver CeeDee Lamb for the game to an ankle injury in the first half.

Buccaneers 29, Jets 27

Chase McLaughlin’s fifth field goal was a 36-yarder with no time remaining to give Tampa Bay a victory over visiting New York, which had taken the lead with 1:49 left on a blocked field goal returned 50 yards for a touchdown by Will McDonald IV.

McLaughlin’s winning kick came after the Buccaneers blew a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead. Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 29 passes for 233 yards, including a touchdown pass to Mike Evans, who left during the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury. With the victory, Tampa Bay is off to its first 3-0 start since 2005.

Tyrod Taylor started in place of Justin Fields for the Jets and was 26-of-36 passing for 197 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for a team-best 48 yards. Garrett Wilson had 10 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown for New York, which is 0-3 for the first time since 2021.

Browns 13, Packers 10

Andre Szmyt kicked a 55-yard field goal at the gun to give host Cleveland a stunning comeback victory over Green Bay to snap an eight-game losing streak which dated back to last season.

The Browns (1-2) scored 13 points over the final 3:38, including a pair of field goals from Szmyt. Rookie Quinshon Judkins ran for 94 yards on 18 carries, scoring the tying touchdown with 3:01 left after Grant Delpit returned an interception inside the 5-yard line. The Browns sacked Green Bay QB Jordan Love five times.

Love threw for 183 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 18-of-25 passing. His 3-yard scoring pass to John FitzPatrick with 3:23 remaining in the third put the Packers (2-1) ahead 10-0.

Chargers 23, Broncos 20

Justin Herbert passed for 300 yards and Cameron Dicker made a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give Los Angeles a win over Denver in Inglewood, Calif.

Keenan Allen had seven receptions for 65 yards with a touchdown and Quentin Johnston had six catches for 89 yards while Dicker made all three of his field goals. The Chargers opened the season with victories over all three of their AFC West rivals. It’s their first 3-0 start since 2002.

The Broncos (1-2) took a 20-13 lead with 12:21 left before allowing the final 10 points of the game and losing on a game-ending field goal for the second straight week. Denver running back J.K. Dobbins ran for 83 yards and a touchdown against his former team. Bo Nix passed for 153 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 33 yards

Steelers 21, Patriots 14

Aaron Rodgers tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin on a third-and-6 play with 2:16 remaining in the game to help Pittsburgh defeat New England in Foxborough, Mass.

The Patriots moved the ball to the Steelers’ 28-yard line on their final possession before turning the ball over on downs. New England (1-2) committed five turnovers, including two fumbles by running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Tight end Hunter Henry caught two TD passes for the Patriots, who had a 369-203 edge in total yards.

The Steelers (2-1) took a 14-0 lead by scoring on each of their first two possessions. DK Metcalf caught a 12-yard TD pass from Rodgers with 13:49 left in the second quarter. The play moved Rodgers into fourth place in career NFL TD passes with 509. He trails Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571) and Peyton Manning (539).

Vikings 48, Bengals 10

Isaiah Rodgers returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown and added a 66-yard fumble return for a score to lead Minnesota to a rout of Cincinnati in Minneapolis.

Jordan Mason ran for a pair of touchdowns and finished with 116 yards on 16 carries for the Vikings (2-1), who scored 31 points off five Bengals turnovers. Cincinnati (2-1) fumbled the ball five times, losing three.

In a game that featured a pair of backup quarterbacks, Minnesota’s Carson Wentz didn’t need to do much, completing 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Browning finished 19-of-27 passing for 140 yards with a late touchdown pass and two interceptions in his first start since Joe Burrow’s foot surgery.

Colts 41, Titans 20

Daniel Jones threw for 228 yards and a touchdown while Jonathan Taylor rushed for 102 yards and three scores as visiting Indianapolis stayed unbeaten with a win over Tennessee in Nashville.

Jones completed 18 of 25 passes as Indianapolis (3-0) cruised through its first road game of the year. The Colts led for all but 49 seconds of the game, although they did have to punt for the first time this year at the 9:13 mark of the second quarter.

Tennessee rookie Cam Ward connected on 23 of 38 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception that Kenny Moore II returned 32 yards for a score on the game’s third play. The Titans (0-3) are 3-17 since the start of the 2024 season.

Commanders 41, Raiders 24

Jaylin Lane returned a punt 90 yards for a score, Jeremy McNichols had a 60-yard touchdown run and Washington beat Las Vegas in Landover, Md.

Marcus Mariota, filling in for injured Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score. Washington (2-1) rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns as it bounced back from a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Tre Tucker caught eight passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders (1-2) lost their second straight. Geno Smith completed 19 of 29 passes for 289 yards and three scores.

Panthers 30, Falcons 0

Chau Smith-Wade returned an interception for a touchdown and Carolina made several big defensive plays to shut out Atlanta in Charlotte, N.C.

Bryce Young ran for a touchdown and threw for 121 yards in the home opener for the Panthers (1-2). Rico Dowdle also rushed for a touchdown and Ryan Fitzgerald kicked three field goals, including a 57-yarder in the first half.

Falcons starter Michael Penix Jr. was intercepted twice, finishing 18-for-36 for 172 yards before he was pulled after three quarters. Kirk Cousins went 5-for-7 for 29 yards in relief as Atlanta fell to 1-2.

Jaguars 17, Texans 10

Travis Etienne scored a go-ahead 10-yard touchdown with 1:48 left to help Jacksonville come away with a win over Houston, snapping a seven-game home losing streak in the series.

The touchdown was set up by a 46-yard catch-and-run by Brian Thomas Jr., who had caught just one of five targets for 9 yards. Etienne had just 29 yards before accounting for 27 yards on the game-winning drive and notching his first touchdown of the season.

The ensuing Houston drive crossed the Jaguars’ 30 before Antonio Johnson secured the defense’s second interception of C.J. Stroud to clinch the first Jacksonville (2-1) home win against Houston (0-3) since 2017. Stroud finished 25-of-38 passing for 204 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown to Nico Collins to tie the game at 10 with 9:17 left.

Seahawks 44, Saints 13

Rookie Tory Horton scored two touchdowns, one on a franchise-record 95-yard punt return, as host Seattle trounced New Orleans.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for a pair of short TDs for the Seahawks (2-1). Sam Darnold completed 14 of 18 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

For the Saints (0-3), Spencer Rattler was 28 of 39 for 218 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Chris Olave made 10 catches for 57 yards, but Alvin Kamara was limited to 42 yards on 18 rushes.

49ers 16, Cardinals 15

Eddy Pineiro drilled a 35-yard field goal as time expired to lift San Francisco over Arizona in Santa Clara, Calif.

Christian McCaffrey combined for 140 yards from scrimmage and made a key reception to set up the game-winning field goal for the 49ers (3-0). Mac Jones completed 27 of 41 passes for 284 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Kyler Murray completed 22 of 35 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown for the Cardinals (2-1). Trey McBride had a team-high five catches for 43 yards and a score.

Chiefs 22, Giants 9

Patrick Mahomes threw for 224 yards and a touchdown and Harrison Butker kicked three field goals to lift Kansas City past New York in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Chiefs (1-2) produced a pair of second-half touchdown drives to pull away after a tight first half. Mahomes, who was 22-of-37 passing for the game, went 5 of 5 for 45 yards on the opening possession of the third quarter, culminating with a 5-yard TD pass to Tyquan Thornton.

The Giants, the last team in the league to host a home opener this season, were unable to avoid an 0-3 hole. Quarterback Russell Wilson was limited to 18-for-32 passing for 160 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Rookie Cam Skattebo was New York’s top rusher with 60 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He also led the team with six catches for 61 yards.

