NFL roundup: Cowboys win 4th straight, defeat defending Super Bowl champ Rams

DeMarcus Lawrence returned a fumble for a touchdown as the Dallas Cowboys’ defense led the way in a 22-10 victory against the host Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Running backs Tony Pollard, who gained 86 yards on eight carries, and Ezekiel Elliott, who added 78 yards on 22 attempts, did their parts. That ground attack supported quarterback Cooper Rush, who was 10 of 16 for 102 yards in the air.

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford was 28 of 42 for 308 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also lost two fumbles. The Rams went ahead 10-9 in the second quarter by taking advantage of a rare defensive breakdown by Dallas. Receiver Cooper Kupp turned Stafford’s pass into a 75-yard touchdown play.

Brett Maher made field goals of 33, 40 and 36 yards for the Cowboys. Dallas scored the game’s first nine points off Rams miscues. Lawrence had the fumble return after Stafford was sacked. The next Los Angeles possession ended in a blocked punt, with the Cowboys converting that into the first Maher field goal.

Giants 27, Packers 22

Saquon Barkley rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 6:08 to play in the fourth quarter as visiting New York rallied to a victory over Green Bay in London.

The Giants, who trailed 20-10 at the half, went in front 27-20 after Barkley took a direct snap and went over to the right end. Barkley set up the score by turning a short swing pass into a 41-yard gain to Packers 19-yard line. Green Bay then drove to the Giants 6-yard line, but Aaron Rodgers’ fourth-down pass attempt was batted at the line with just over a minute remaining.

Barkley finished with 70 yards on 13 carries. Daniel Jones, limited all week in practice with a sprained ankle, completed 21 of 27 passes for 217 yards. Rodgers completed 25 of 39 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Bills 38, Steelers 3

Quarterback Josh Allen threw for a career-best 424 yards as Buffalo routed Pittsburgh.

Allen completed 20 of 31 passes. Buffalo had immediate control over Pittsburgh as it held a 28-point lead in the first half and didn’t punt until the fourth quarter. Allen’s day included a 98-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis, which tied a franchise record for the longest completion.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 34 of 52 passes for 327 yards. Chris Boswell provided the Steelers’ only points with a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Chargers 30, Browns 28

Austin Ekeler rushed for 173 yards and scored two total touchdowns as visiting Los Angeles held on to beat Cleveland.

Cleveland kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as Los Angeles sealed the victory despite turning the ball over on downs near midfield with just over a minute remaining.

Justin Herbert completed 22 of 34 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown, and Mike Williams caught 10 passes for 134 yards for the Chargers, who climbed out of an early 14-0 deficit. Browns running back Nick Chubb finished with 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Texans 13, Jaguars 6

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce had a 1-yard touchdown run to seal Houston’s victory over Jacksonville and finish off a 99-yard rushing performance.

Houston’s other points came on 50- and 51-yard field goals from kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.

Jacksonville fell victim to a number of self-inflicted mistakes and did not find the end zone. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a pair of interceptions and Jacksonville missed three fourth-down conversion attempts.

Vikings 29, Bears 22

Kirk Cousins set a franchise record with 17 straight completions to start the game and scored the winning touchdown — a goal-line sneak with 2:27 left — to lead Minnesota over Chicago in Minneapolis.

Cousins finished 32 of 41 for 296 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson caught a career-high 12 passes for 154 yards. Cameron Dantzler secured the win for Minnesota by recovering a fumble from Chicago’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette with 1:01 left to play.

Justin Fields completed 15 of 21 passes for 208 yards with a touchdown for Chicago.

Patriots 29, Lions 0

Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career NFL start and Kyle Dugger returned a fumble for a touchdown as New England cruised past Detroit at Foxborough, Mass.

Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and also threw an interception as New England snapped a two-game losing streak. Jakobi Meyers finished with seven catches for 111 yards, while Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 161 yards on 25 carries. Nick Folk added five field goals.

The Lions mustered 312 yards of total offense. Jared Goff finished with 229 yards and one interception on 19-for-35 passing, and Jamaal Williams carried the ball 15 times for 56 yards. Josh Reynolds hauled in six catches for 92 yards.

Saints 39, Seahawks 32

Taysom Hill ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns, while also throwing a touchdown pass as host New Orleans defeated Seattle.

Alvin Kamara had 103 rushing yards and 91 receiving yards for New Orleans, while Andy Dalton, making his second start in place of the injured Jameis Winston, passed for 187 yards and a touchdown as the Saints ended a three-game losing streak.

Geno Smith passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns, with Tyler Lockett catching two of them en route to five total receptions for 104 yards for the Seahawks.

Jets 40, Dolphins 17

Breece Hall gained 197 yards from scrimmage and fellow rookie Sauce Gardner grabbed an interception and caused a safety as New York pounded Miami in East Rutherford, N.J.

Hall carried 18 times for 97 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 100 yards. The young Jets also got 210 passing yards from second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who is 2-0 this year after starting the season on the injured reserve.

With Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, the Dolphins started Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback, but he left after just one play and entered concussion protocol after he was hit by Gardner. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, a rookie seventh-round pick who had never taken a snap before Sunday, took over and completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards and one interception.

Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Leonard Fournette reeled in a touchdown pass from Tom Brady and rushed for another 1-yard score to fuel host Tampa Bay to a victory over Atlanta while ending a two-game losing streak.

Brady completed 35 of 52 passes for 351 yards to improve to 11-0 all-time in the regular season against Atlanta.

Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota completed 14 of 25 passes for 147 yards. The Falcons committed penalties on successive third-down plays to extend Tampa Bay’s late drive to run out the clock. A.J. Terrell was whistled for holding while Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer while completing a sack on Brady.

Titans 21, Commanders 17

David Long picked off a Carson Wentz pass at the goal line with six seconds left to seal Tennessee’s win over Washington in Landover, Md.

Long’s interception came after Wentz had driven the Commanders from their own 11-yard line over the final five minutes. It was the third straight win for Tennessee and fourth consecutive loss for Washington. The Commanders were 1-for-11 on third-down conversions.

Derrick Henry carried 28 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns to power the Titans’ offense. Wentz threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns for the Commanders.

49ers 37, Panthers 15

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for two touchdowns and Emmanuel Moseley returned an interception for a touchdown as San Francisco won against Carolina in Charlotte, N.C.

Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for 120 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries to help San Francisco win for the second time in less than a week. Tevin Coleman also scored on a late-game 5-yard run. Garoppolo completed 18 of 30 passes for 253 yards without an interception. The 49ers were 7-for-12 on third-down conversions.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was 20 of 36 for 215 yards. Carolina, which has won just one of four home games this season, was 3-for-15 on third-down conversions. The Panthers’ lone touchdown of the afternoon came on Christian McCaffrey’s 19-yard run on the first possession of the second half. He finished with a team-high 54 rushing yards to go with 50 receiving yards on 21 touches.

Eagles 20, Cardinals 17

Cameron Dicker kicked a field goal with 1:45 to play in his NFL debut as unbeaten Philadelphia continued its best start since 2004 with a victory over Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Dicker was signed to the practice squad Tuesday with Jake Elliott sidelined by an ankle injury. The Cardinals put their kicker, Matt Ammendola, in a position to tie with 22 seconds left, but his 43-yard attempt went wide right.

Jalen Hurts passed for 239 yards and rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles. For the Cardinals — who haven’t won at home since Oct. 24, 2021 — Kyler Murray passed for 250 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

