NFL roundup: Broncos top Giants behind historic comeback

By Reuters

October 19, 2025 – 8:54 PM PDT

Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz (3) and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrate after the win against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wil Lutz made a 39-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Denver Broncos — who entered the fourth quarter trailing 19-0 — to a stunning 33-32 comeback win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Bo Nix passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 48 yards and two more scores for Denver (5-2), which also trailed 26-8 with just over five minutes remaining. The 33 fourth-quarter points are the most in NFL history by a team that had been shut out in the first three quarters.

Jaxson Dart completed 15 of 33 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns, but threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter for New York (2-5). Cam Skattebo rushed 16 times for 60 yards for the Giants, who allowed the most points in a quarter in franchise history.

After Dart gave the Giants a 32-30 lead with a 1-yard run with 37 seconds left to play, Jude McAtamney missed the extra-point attempt. Denver then went 56 yards on four plays, with Nix’s 22-yard strike to Courtland Sutton getting the ball to the New York 22 to set Lutz up for the winner.

Eagles 28, Vikings 22

Advertisement

Jalen Hurts tossed three touchdowns, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both had big games, and Philadelphia held off Minnesota for the victory in Minneapolis.

The Eagles (5-2) ended a two-game skid as Hurts racked up a season-high 326 yards on 19-of-23 passing for a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Brown caught four passes for 121 yards and two TDs and Smith set a career high with 183 yards and a score.

Losing to the quarterback who replaced him in Philadelphia in 2020, Carson Wentz threw for 313 yards but had two interceptions as the Vikings (3-3) repeatedly stalled in the red zone. Will Reichard kicked five field goals for Minnesota and Jordan Addison caught nine passes for 128 yards.

49ers 20, Falcons 10

Christian McCaffrey ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns and added seven catches for 72 yards as San Francisco posted a victory over Atlanta in Santa Clara, Calif.

McCaffrey, who only had one rushing touchdown entering play, totaled his most rushing yards since running for 145 against the Seattle Seahawks in December 2023. Mac Jones completed 17 of 26 passes for 152 yards for the 49ers (5-2), who hold the tiebreaker with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West.

The Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. threw for 241 yards and a score and running back Bijan Robinson, despite being held to 40 rushing yards, had 52 receiving yards and a touchdown. Kyle Pitts hauled in seven passes for 62 yards for Atlanta (3-3), which finished with a season-low 62 rushing yards.

Rams 35, Jaguars 7

Matthew Stafford threw a season-high five touchdowns, Davante Adams had three TD receptions and Los Angeles earned a convincing win over Jacksonville in London.

Stafford threw five touchdown passes for the fourth time in his career and the first time since 2015. Adams put together his third career three-touchdown game and first since 2020. His three touchdowns amassed a total of 4 yards. Konata Mumpfield and Terrance Ferguson also snared TD passes from Stafford.

The Rams (5-2) took a shutout into the fourth quarter before Jacksonville (4-3) got on the board with 9:06 left on Travis Hunter’s first career touchdown catch, a 34-yarder from Trevor Lawrence. Hunter finished with a game and career-high 101 yards on eight catches. Lawrence connected on 23 of 48 passes for 296 yards.

Bears 26, Saints 14

D’Andre Swift rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown, the defense took the ball away four times and host Chicago won its fourth consecutive game by beating New Orleans.

Caleb Williams passed for 172 yards and Kyle Monangai added a touchdown run for the Bears (4-2), who rushed for 222 yards and exceeded their NFL-leading average of 2.4 takeaways per game.

Spencer Rattler passed for 233 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Chris Olave, but he also threw three interceptions and lost a fumble for the Saints (1-6), who matched their turnover total for the first six games combined.

Patriots 31, Titans 13

Drake Maye completed 21 of 23 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns to help visiting New England stretch its winning streak to four games by beating Tennessee in Nashville.

Maye completed 16 consecutive passes at one point for New England (5-2), which also received 88 yards rushing and a touchdown on 18 carries from Rhamondre Stevenson. The win gave New England head coach Mike Vrabel a victory over his former employer. Vrabel coached the Titans from 2018-23.

Rookie Cam Ward completed 25 of 34 passes for 255 yards and a TD for Tennessee (1-6). Ward was intercepted once and also lost a fumble that resulted in a New England touchdown. The loss came in Mike McCoy’s first game as Tennessee’s interim head coach. McCoy replaced Brian Callahan, who was fired Monday.

Browns 31, Dolphins 6

Rookie Quinshon Judkins rushed for a career-high three touchdowns, Tyson Campbell had a pick-six in his home debut and host Cleveland hammered Miami on a rainy afternoon.

Judkins, who rushed 25 times for 84 yards, tallied twice in the first half on a long sprint and a spinning run before another in the second half in his first multi-touchdown game. The Browns (2-5) broke their three-game losing streak by scoring three times off Miami turnovers.

Tua Tagovailoa was 12-of-23 passing for 100 yards and three interceptions for the Dolphins (1-6), who have lost three straight. Reserve Quinn Ewers was 5-of-8 passing for 53 yards in his NFL debut.

Chiefs 31, Raiders 0

Patrick Mahomes passed for 286 yards and three touchdowns in less than three quarters and Kansas City moved ahead of .500 for the first time this season with a shellacking of visiting Las Vegas.

Rashee Rice was credited with two touchdown receptions while making his season debut following a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown also had a scoring grab and Isiah Pacheco ran for a touchdown as the Chiefs (4-3) beat the Raiders for the 14th time in the past 16 meetings.

Kansas City held Las Vegas to 95 total yards and three first downs while posting its first regular-season shutout in the all-time series since 2011 against the then-Oakland Raiders. The Chiefs began taking kneel downs with 2:36 remaining in the one-sided contest. Geno Smith completed 10 of 16 passes for 67 yards for Las Vegas (2-5).

Panthers 13, Jets 6

Carolina scored the game’s only touchdown on a Bryce Young pass before he left with an injury during a victory over winless New York at East Rutherford, N.J.

Carolina’s defense shined, limiting the Jets (0-7) to 220 yards of total offense and benefited from Jaycee Horn’s two interceptions as the Panthers (4-3) won their third game in a row. Young didn’t finish the game because of an ankle injury sustained late in the third quarter on a sack, so he was replaced by Andy Dalton. Young was 15 of 25 passing for 138 yards.

New York backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, playing in the second half, went 10-for-22 passing for 126 yards and two interceptions. Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields was pulled after the first half, when he was 6 of 12 for 46 yards.

Colts 38, Chargers 24

Jonathan Taylor ran for three touchdowns and Daniel Jones threw for two as Indianapolis ran roughshod over Los Angeles’ defense for an impressive win in Inglewood, Calif.

Taylor finished with 94 yards on 16 carries, scoring on runs of 23, 8 and 19 yards as the Colts (6-1) won their third straight game. Jones completed 23 of 34 passes for 288 yards as Indianapolis totaled 401 yards for the game. The Colts were especially effective in extending drives, going 5-of-11 on third down and 3-of-3 on fourth down.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert put up monster stats in defeat, hitting 37 of 55 passes for 420 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. But Los Angeles (4-3) rushed for just 54 yards on 16 attempts, largely abandoning the running game after Indianapolis established a 23-3 halftime lead.

Cowboys 44, Commanders 22

Dak Prescott passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns and Dallas routed Washington in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb caught five passes for 110 yards and a touchdown for Dallas (3-3-1) in his return after missing three games with an ankle injury. Jake Ferguson had two touchdown catches, and Javonte Williams rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels left the game in the third quarter with a right hamstring injury sustained on a strip-sack fumble. He was 12 of 22 for 156 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown.

Packers 27, Cardinals 23

Josh Jacobs rushed for two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 1-yard scoring run with 1:50 left, as Green Bay edged host Arizona in Glendale.

Nursing a strained left calf, Jacobs helped send Arizona (2-5) to its fifth straight defeat, all by one score. Jacobs finished with 55 yards on 13 carries to go with the two scores. Micah Parsons registered his first three-sack game as a member of the Packers.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett and tight end Trey McBride connected on a pair of touchdowns for Arizona, but Green Bay rallied to improve to 4-1-1. Playing in relief of the injured Kyler Murray, Brissett went 25 of 36 for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

–Field Level Media

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!