NFL-DC AG suing Commanders owner Snyder for false statements in toxic workplace investigation

(Reuters) – DC Attorney General Karl Racine on Thursday announced his office was suing Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the team, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell for colluding to deceive residents about an investigation into a toxic workplace culture.

“We allege Dan Snyder, the Commanders, Roger Goodell, and the NFL misled the public about what was being done to address the allegations of harassment and the toxic culture the Commanders maintained,” Racine said.

“They did all of this to hide the truth, protect their images and let the profits roll in.”

Last year, the NFL fined the team $10 million after an independent counsel review found the workplace demonstrated “a general lack of respect” toward women.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles)