NBA roundup: Suns overcome heated third quarter, rout Warriors

Devin Booker scored a game-high 34 points, Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time in his career and the host Phoenix Suns pulled away during a volatile third quarter to thump the Golden State Warriors 134-105 on Tuesday.

As the Suns were taking advantage of a foul disparity to cling to an 83-77 lead midway through the third quarter, Thompson and Booker were assessed technical fouls for a verbal altercation. As players and coaches came together near midcourt during a timeout, Thompson was slapped with a second “T” for continuing to jaw at the Phoenix team, earning him his first ejection in 796 NBA regular-season and postseason games.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also received a technical foul in the third quarter, as did Draymond Green, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul. The Suns went on to end the third period on a 22-9 run, then coasted home.

Mikal Bridges (17 points), Jock Landale (17), Ayton (16) and Paul (16) also scored in double figures in a balanced attack that produced the Suns’ third win in four games this season. Stephen Curry, who had 33 or more points in each of his first three games, paced Golden State with 21.

Pelicans 113, Mavericks 111

Trey Murphy III scored 22 points to lead eight players in double figures as short-handed New Orleans held off visiting Dallas.

Naji Marshall added 15 points, CJ McCollum had 14 points and 11 assists, Devonte’ Graham scored 14 points, Jose Alvarado and Jonas Valanciunas had 13 each and rookie Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. added 11 apiece. The Pelicans played without starters Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (bruised hip) and Herbert Jones (knee).

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 37 points and 11 rebounds but missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and Christian Wood added 23.

Wizards 120, Pistons 99

Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 20 as Washington continued its recent dominance over visiting Detroit.

The Wizards led by as many as 17 in the third quarter and maintained a double-digit lead for most of the final period. Will Barton had 16 points, Bradley Beal added 13 and Rui Hachimura chipped in 10 for Washington, which recorded its sixth straight win over the Pistons.

Beal hit a 26-foot jumper to push the Wizards’ lead to 103-88 with 6:42 remaining, and the Pistons struggled to keep pace down the stretch. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 points to lead Detroit, which has lost three straight following a season-opening win over the Orlando Magic.

Thunder 108, Clippers 94

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points to lead host Oklahoma City over Los Angeles and to its first win of the season.

Tre Mann added 25 points for the Thunder, who were without Josh Giddey (ankle). Aaron Wiggins, making his first start of the season, added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Luke Kennard led the Clippers with 15 points off the bench. Ivica Zubac tallied 10 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks.

