NBA roundup: Lakers rally, end Grizzlies’ 11-game win streak

Russell Westbrook scored 29 points, LeBron James added 23 and the Los Angeles Lakers used some late-game heroics from Dennis Schroder to earn a 122-121 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

The result ended the Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak, which tied a franchise high. Schroder, who scored 19 points, had a steal, a layup and three free throws in the final 13 seconds to help the Lakers pull out the victory after they trailed by as many as 13 points late in the third quarter.

Los Angeles had lost four of its previous five games, with the three most recent defeats coming by a combined 10 points. They went 2-3 on a homestand that ended Friday and now play six of their next eight on the road.

Ja Morant scored 22 points while Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones added 20 points each for the Grizzlies. Clarke missed a free throw with 1.2 seconds remaining that would have tied the game.

Nets 117, Jazz 106

Kyrie Irving dominated the fourth quarter and finished with a season-high 48 points and 11 rebounds to lift Brooklyn past Utah in Salt Lake City.

Nic Claxton added 20 points and four blocked shots for the Nets. Brooklyn, which outscored Utah 15-4 in the final 3:01, hadn’t won since Kevin Durant injured his knee against Miami nearly two weeks ago.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 29 points, while Lauri Markkanen totaled 22 points and 11 rebounds. Collin Sexton chipped in with 17 points off the bench.

Mavericks 115, Heat 90

Luka Doncic scored 34 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished seven assists — all game highs — to lead host Dallas past Miami.

Doncic made 12 of 24 shots from the floor, including 5 of 8 3-point attempts. He played 38 minutes as Dallas snapped a three-game losing skid. The Mavericks, who also got 19 points from Spencer Dinwiddie, made 18 of 38 3-point tries (47.4 percent).

The Heat lost for the second time in three games. They were led by reserve Victor Oladipo, who scored 20 points. Bam Adebayo added 18 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Warriors 120, Cavaliers 114

Jordan Poole bombed in a game-high 32 points, Golden State tied an NBA 3-point record and the defending champs, playing without four starters, shocked host Cleveland for its first road victory over a winning team this season.

Poole connected on five 3-pointers and seven teammates contributed 18 more, allowing the Warriors to record 15 or more for an 11th consecutive game, tying a record set by the Utah Jazz in 2021. Golden State’s Ty Jerome had three 3-pointers among a season-best 22 points, and Donte DiVincenzo three treys on a 17-point, four-steal night. With the Warriors on the second half of a back-to-back, coach Steve Kerr rested Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.

Darius Garland had 31 points and 10 assists for the Cavaliers, who were playing without Donovan Mitchell, sidelined due to a groin injury. Caris LeVert chipped in with 22 points for Cleveland. Ricky Rubio, who has played four times since returning from a year-long absence caused by knee surgery, sat out for injury management.

Magic 123, Pelicans 110

Franz Wagner scored 30 points and host Orlando dominated the fourth quarter in a victory against New Orleans.

Cole Anthony scored 22 points, Gary Harris had 15, Bol Bol had 12 and Paolo Banchero added 11 for the Magic, who outscored the Pelicans 35-19 in the fourth quarter and finished 30 of 34 at the foul line in the game.

CJ McCollum scored 23 points to lead the Pelicans, who made 18 of 24 free throws. Jonas Valanciunas put up 20 points, Trey Murphy III had 18, Jose Alvarado 17, Jaxson Hayes 14 and Herbert Jones 10. New Orleans dropped its third straight game.

Clippers 131, Spurs 126

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points, including 15 in the third quarter, as visiting Los Angeles beat San Antonio to snap a two-game losing streak. The Clippers trailed by seven points at halftime before rallying behind Leonard.

Norman Powell added 26 points for Los Angeles, which had seven players score in double figures. Paul George chipped in 16 points and 12 assists, Marcus Morris Sr. scored 15 points and Ivica Zubac racked up 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Seven players scored in double figures for San Antonio, which was led by Keldon Johnson’s 23 points. Josh Richardson and Zach Collins had 17 points each as the Spurs lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Hawks 139, Knicks 124

Dejounte Murray and Trae Young combined for 56 points to lead host Atlanta to its fifth straight victory, a conquest of New York.

It was the third time in four games that Murray and Young each scored 20-plus points. Murray finished with 29, going 14-for-25 from the field and adding 12 assists to record his sixth double-double of the season. Young contributed 27 points and six assists. The Hawks also got 20 points from De’Andre Hunter.

The Knicks were led by Julius Randle, who had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists. RJ Barrett scored 23 points, while Jalen Brunson logged 19 points and nine assists. New York was without Mitchell Robinson, who injured his right thumb on Wednesday, had surgery on Thursday and will miss at least three weeks.

Nuggets 134, Pacers 111

Aaron Gordon scored 28 points, Jamal Murray had 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double and host Denver beat Indiana.

Denver, with star Nikola Jokic sitting out due to left hamstring tightness, earned its ninth consecutive victory overall and its 16th straight at home. Michael Porter Jr. scored 19 points, Bruce Brown had 17 and Christian Braun and DeAndre Jordan 10 each for the Nuggets.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 19 points, Chris Duarte had 18, Myles Turner added 15 and Aaron Nesmith put up 13 for Indiana, which lost its sixth straight game.

Kings 118, Thunder 113

Rookie Keegan Murray recorded career bests of 29 points and 14 rebounds and De’Aaron Fox added 25 points to pace Sacramento to a victory over visiting Oklahoma City.

Domantas Sabonis contributed 18 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds as Sacramento notched its sixth straight victory, one shy of its season high. Kevin Huerter scored 14 points and Harrison Barnes had 11 as the Kings won for the seventh time in the past eight meetings against the Thunder.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points on 16-of-23 shooting while posting his 26th game of 30 or more points this season. Gilgeous-Alexander also had seven assists but couldn’t prevent the end of the Thunder’s four-game winning streak. Isaiah Joe matched his career high of seven 3-pointers for the second straight game while scoring 21 points for Oklahoma City.

