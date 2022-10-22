Motor racing-Steiner getting lots of advice but still deciding on second Haas driver

(Reuters) – Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said he was still considering who should have the second seat on the Formula One team next season after being inundated with advice.

“I get a lot of consultancy from people thinking who should be driving the car, who deserves what or whatever,” Steiner said ahead of Saturday’s qualifying for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

“These comments I get them all day long telling me what I should be doing.”

Steiner said he had heard opinions from many people about who should get the coveted spot, including from Danish driver Kevin Magnussen who will continue with Haas next season and on Thursday made his preference clear, giving team mate Mick Schumacher a vote of confidence.

Schumacher, son of seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher, is out of contract with Haas at the end of the season but Magnussen said the German had been gaining confidence and become “super hard to beat”.

Schumacher, who made his F1 debut with Haas in 2021, has scored in only two of 18 races this season, with 12 points to Magnussen’s 22.

“A lot of people deserve something,” said Steiner. “I need to look after the whole team and see if Mick is the chosen one.

“Obviously Kevin said what he thinks and then I need to look after the team for the future.

“We will take the driver we want in the car and think we can go forward in developing the team.”

Steiner is certain to get even more advice after Williams announced on Saturday that they had signed American Logan Sargeant for next season, provided he secures a super-licence.

Williams’s move leaves U.S.-owned Haas as the only team still with a possible vacancy as they decide whether to retain Schumacher or replace him.

Haas announced a new title sponsor, MoneyGram, on Thursday and the infusion of cash will allow them to explore driver options that might not have been open to them in the past.

Australian race winner Daniel Ricciardo, who has been dropped by McLaren, is one option as is the experienced Nico Hulkenberg or Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

“Mick has got some experience; it is his second year in Formula One,” said Steiner. “He’s had enough (experience) to take the team forward; we need leadership from this position.

“These are all the things we evaluate. That is the most important thing, how can we take the team forward.”

