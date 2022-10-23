Motor racing-Sainz retires from U.S. GP after first lap collision

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) – Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz retired from the U.S. Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday after starting from pole position and then suffering a first corner collision with Mercedes’ George Russell.

The retirement all but confirmed Red Bull as constructors’ champions, with Ferrari needing to score 19 points more than the leaders to keep the contest alive.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, chasing a record-equalling 13th win of the season, seized the lead at the start with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starting 12th.

Ferrari said they had retired Sainz in the pits due to a water leak caused by the collision.

Russell was handed a five second penalty for causing the collision.

