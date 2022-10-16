MLB roundup: Padres use big inning to advance, oust Dodgers

Jake Cronenworth capped a five-run Padres seventh with a two-out, two-run tiebreaking single Saturday night as the San Diego Padres rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 — eliminating the National League West champions from the playoffs.

Austin Nola, Ha-Seong Kim and Juan Soto drove in runs earlier in the seventh before Cronenworth lined his single to center off Alex Vesia to put the Padres ahead.

The Padres will open the National League Championship Series on Tuesday at home against Philadelphia.

After winning a franchise-record 111 games in the regular season and the opener of the NLDS series, the Dodgers lost three straight to the Padres — who were 5-14 against the Dodgers in the regular season.

Left-hander Tyler Anderson started for the Dodgers and gave up two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five scoreless innings. Musgrove allowed two runs on six hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Phillies 8, Braves 3

Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer in the second inning as Philadelphia never looked back against defending World Series champion Atlanta to advance to the National League Championship Series.

Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto hit an inside-the-park home run to become the first catcher in postseason history to accomplish the feat. Philadelphia had another three-run rally in the sixth inning, as Bryce Harper delivered the final blow to Atlanta with a ninth-inning homer to left field.

Atlanta had solo home runs from Matt Olson, Orlando Arcia and Travis d’Arnaud, but did not have an at-bat with a runner in scoring position.

Astros 1, Mariners 0 (18 innings)

Jeremy Pena, hitless in his first seven at-bats, homered leading off the 18th inning as Houston eliminated host Seattle from an American League Division Series.

The Astros swept the best-of-five series 3-0, spoiling Seattle’s first postseason appearance since 2001.

Pena’s homer decided the longest scoreless game in postseason history. Astros right-hander Luis Garcia pitched five innings of relief for the victory. He allowed two hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out six. The teams combined to strike out 42 times, strand 28 runners on base and went 0-for-19 with runners in scoring position. The game lasted 6 hours and 22 minutes.

Guardians 6, Yankees 5

Rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit a bases-loaded, two-strike single with two outs in the ninth inning as host Cleveland rallied for a victory over New York in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

Gonzalez got his third game-winning hit of the postseason when he grounded a 1-2 pitch off Clarke Schmidt (0-1) to score Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario to cap a three-run rally as the Guardians strung together five singles.

After fouling off two sliders, Gonzalez lined another slider up the middle to give Cleveland its third win in the last at-bat during the postseason. Gonzalez hit a game-ending homer in the 15th to beat Tampa Bay in the wild-card round and got the tiebreaking bloop single in the 10th inning Friday in New York.

–Field Level Media