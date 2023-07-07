MLB roundup: Cubs’ Jameson Taillon shuts down Yankees

Jameson Taillon pitched eight outstanding innings and combined with Adbert Alzolay on a two-hitter, and the visiting Chicago Cubs spoiled Carlos Rodon’s debut with the Yankees by beating New York 3-0 on Friday night.

Taillon (3-6) returned to Yankee Stadium after winning 22 games for the Yankees over the previous two seasons. He struck out four, walked two and threw 102 pitches, two shy of his season high.

Advertisement

Cody Bellinger homered and Nico Hoerner hit an RBI single off Rodon (0-1) to help the Cubs win for the first time in nine all-time regular-season games against the Yankees in the Bronx. Bellinger extended his career-high hitting streak to 13 games after going 4-for-4 Thursday in Milwaukee. Besides hitting his ninth homer, Bellinger singled, stole second and scored on a double by Patrick Wisdom in the seventh.

Rodon scattered two runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and two walks. He signed with the Yankees in free agency but injuries delayed his team debut.

White Sox 8, Cardinals 7

Jake Burger and Zach Remillard each had two hits and three RBIs to help Chicago to a come-from-behind win against visiting St. Louis in the opener of their three-game series.

The White Sox scored five runs in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead, with an RBI double from Andrew Vaughn and two-run hits by Burger and Remillard.

Nolan Arenado hit his second two-run homer of the game to move the Cardinals back ahead 7-6 in the seventh, but Luis Robert Jr. tied it with a solo homer — his 26th — in the bottom half of the inning. Remillard later walked on four pitches to force in Chicago’s go-ahead run.

Braves 2, Rays 1

Sean Murphy connected on a two-run home run, and it was all the support Charlie Morton needed as Atlanta edged Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Morton (9-6) yielded just one run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings, and the Braves took the first of three in a battle of teams with the best records in their respective leagues. Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias gave up a two-out double to Harold Ramirez but struck out Taylor Walls for his 16th save. The Braves won despite collecting just two hits.

Tampa Bay’s season-long losing streak grew to six games. Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow (2-3) exited after 5 2/3 innings due to cramping in his left (non-throwing) hand. All-Star Wander Franco hit his 11th homer for the hosts’ lone run.

Orioles 3, Twins 1 (10 innings)

Ramon Urias doubled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning and Aaron Hicks added a sacrifice fly to lead Baltimore over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Urias led off the 10th with the double into the gap in right-center off Minnesota reliever Jhoan Duran (2-4) to drive in automatic runner Colton Cowser from second. James McCann’s sacrifice moved him to third, and he scored on Hicks’ fly ball to center.

All-Star Felix Bautista (4-1) picked up the win with two hitless innings of relief. He walked one and struck out three, including Max Kepler to end the game. It was the opener of their three-game series going into the All-Star break.

Mariners 10, Astros 1

Luis Castillo pitched seven strong innings and Seattle posted a nine-run fourth inning in pounding host Houston.

Castillo (6-6) cruised to his second consecutive winning decision, limiting the Astros to five hits and one unearned run while recording three strikeouts. He needed just 89 pitches, stumbling only in the third inning when a Kolten Wong two-out error extended that frame.

Astros rookie right-hander Hunter Brown (6-6) recorded eight strikeouts over three shutout innings but labored throughout, stranding six baserunners while carrying 69 pitches into the fourth.

Dodgers 11, Angels 4

Mookie Betts hit two home runs with four RBIs and the Dodgers stayed perfect against the visiting Angels this season.

Freddie Freeman, J.D. Martinez and Will Smith also went deep for the Dodgers, while right-hander Tony Gonsolin (5-3) gave up four runs over 6 2/3 innings. The Dodgers improved to 3-0 against the Angels this season with the finale of the season series Saturday and extended their overall winning streak over the Angels to nine games.

Mickey Moniak hit a three-run home run for the Angels and center fielder Jo Adell robbed Max Muncy of a homer in the first inning. Mike Moustakas also homered as the Angels lost their fourth consecutive game and fell for the eighth time in their last nine contests.

Diamondbacks 7, Pirates 3

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs and fellow All-Star Zac Gallen tossed seven strong innings to lead Arizona past Pittsburgh in Phoenix.

Corbin Carroll, also an All-Star, had two hits, two runs and two steals as the Diamondbacks halted a four-game losing streak. Gallen (11-3) gave up one run on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts in his final outing before the All-Star break.

Carlos Santana had two RBIs for the Pirates, who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Pittsburgh starter Rich Hill (7-9) gave up five runs and seven hits over four innings. He walked four and fanned three.

Mets 7, Padres 5 (10 innings)

Jeff McNeil lined Tom Cosgrove’s first pitch of the 10th over the first base bag for an RBI double, and visiting New York scored four runs in the inning to earn a victory over San Diego.

Starling Marte, who grounded into an inning-ending, bases-loaded double play in the ninth, scored easily on McNeil’s double. Catcher Francisco Alvarez drove home McNeil with his fourth single of the game. Francisco Lindor capped the scoring with a two-out, two-run single off Brent Honeywell as the Mets scored a sixth straight win.

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th before David Robertson polished off the win for the Mets. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Padres, who are 0-8 in extra-inning games this season.

Phillies 4, Marlins 3

Pinch hitter Cristian Pache hit a two-run, go-ahead homer with two outs in the ninth inning, leading Philadelphia over host Miami for the Phillies’ 13th consecutive road win, tying a franchise record set in 1976.

Closer A.J. Puk (4-3), who entered in the ninth trying to protect a 3-1 lead, took the loss for the Marlins, who fell to 21-6 in one-run games. Reliever Jeff Hoffman (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Former Miami catcher J.T. Realmuto homered, singled and scored half of the Phillies’ runs.

Brewers 7, Reds 3

Willy Adames homered, doubled and drove in three runs as Milwaukee snapped visiting Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak.

Joey Wiemer added a two-run home run and Owen Miller had three hits and an RBI for Milwaukee, which moved within a game of the first-place Reds in the National League Central. Corbin Burnes (7-5) allowed two runs on three hits over six innings. He walked four and struck out six.

Joey Votto hit a two-run homer and drove in all three runs for Cincinnati, which had gone 23-6 since losing the first three of a four-game series against the Brewers in early June. Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott (4-1) yielded six runs on nine hits over 4 1/3 innings after giving up a total of five runs in his first six career starts.

Guardians 3, Royals 0

Aaron Civale scattered two hits and struck out a season-high nine batters over seven innings as host Cleveland blanked Kansas City.

Josh Bell belted a two-run homer and Josh Naylor had an RBI single for the Guardians, who have won five of their last seven games. Cleveland moved to .500 for the first time since April 28. Civale (3-2) did not walk a batter en route to recording his first win since June 8, and Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth to secure his 25th save.

Bobby Witt Jr. ripped a double in the fourth inning and MJ Melendez did the same in the fifth for the Royals, who have lost five in a row. Starter Daniel Lynch (2-4) permitted three runs on six hits in six innings to fall to 0-4 in six career starts against Cleveland.

Blue Jays 12, Tigers 2

Alek Manoah pitched six strong innings in his return to the majors, Whit Merrifield hit his third home run in the last two games and Toronto rolled over host Detroit.

Manoah (2-7), a 2022 All-Star, was sent to the minors after struggling through the first two months. He held the Tigers to one run and five hits while walking none and striking out eight. George Springer hit a two-run homer, doubled, and finished with three RBIs. Danny Jansen drove in two runs while Kevin Kiermaier had four hits and an RBI.

Losing pitcher Alex Faedo (1-4) gave up seven runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings. Matt Vierling had three hits and an RBI for Detroit.

Rangers 7, Nationals 2

Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager each hit solo homers to power Texas to a 7-2 win over host Washington to open a three-game series.

Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, while Seager went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs. Josh Jung went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Texas, which ended a two-game slide. Cody Bradford (1-1) picked up the win by allowing a run on five hits with a strikeout and a walk in five innings

Joey Meneses carried Washington offensively, going 2-for-4 with two solo home runs. Nationals starter Trevor Williams (5-5) allowed four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

Red Sox 7, Athletics 3

A five-run second inning gave Boston all the offense it needed en route to a win over visiting Oakland.

Jarren Duran, Justin Turner and Alex Verdugo all went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead Boston, while Yu Chang drove in two runs. Nick Pivetta (5-5) allowed two earned runs in five innings to earn the win following opener Brennan Bernardino.

Seth Brown homered and scored twice for Oakland. Opener Sam Long (0-1) allowed three runs in the second, then Luis Medina gave up four more over his six innings.

Rockies 5, Giants 2

Ezequiel Tovar broke a seventh-inning tie with a three-run home run, Ryan McMahon added a two-run shot and Colorado snapped a four-game losing streak by beating host San Francisco.

Austin Gomber (7-7) pitched six effective innings to record his third straight win for the Rockies. Walks to Randal Grichuk and Doyle in the seventh set up Tovar, who teed off on Tyler Rogers’ first pitch. Three Rockies pitchers protected the lead with hitless relief, with Daniel Bard working a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save in the opener of a three-game series.

Giants reliever Taylor Rogers (4-3), who walked two of the four men he faced before watching his brother Tyler give up the tie-breaking home run, was charged with the loss. Brandon Crawford followed a leadoff single by Casey Schmitt with a two-run homer, tying the score in the sixth.

–Field Level Media