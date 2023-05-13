MLB roundup: Aaron Judge homers twice to rally Yanks

Aaron Judge hit his second two-run homer of the game in the sixth inning as the New York Yankees rallied from a six-run deficit and then held on for a 9-8 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees won for the eighth time in 11 games by pulling off their biggest comeback this year after starter Nestor Cortes allowed Yandy Diaz’s first career grand slam. Kyle Higashioka and Judge hit two-run homers in the fifth to knock out Shane McClanahan early before the Yankees were sparked by rookie Anthony Volpe in the sixth.

Volpe opened the sixth with a bunt single and stole two bases before scoring on a wild pitch by Ryan Thompson (1-1) during an at-bat to Gleyber Torres. After Torres walked, Judge lifted a 1-2 slider into the second deck in left field to give the Yankees a 7-6 lead.

After Judge’s 439-foot blast, Oswaldo Cabrera delivered with a two-run single off Javy Guerra to make it 9-6. Diaz hit his slam in the fifth inning, two batters after Cortes was called for a pitch clock violation that resulted in a walk to Jose Siri. Randy Arozarena followed with an RBI infield single off Jimmy Cordero (3-1) after the Rays successfully overturned the initial call on replay.

Mariners 5, Tigers 0

Rookie Bryce Miller delivered another dazzling pitching performance as visiting Seattle blanked Detroit.

In his third career start, Miller (2-0) held the Tigers to three hits over seven innings and didn’t walk a batter while recording three strikeouts. Jarred Kelenic belted a two-run homer in the third inning and Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot while driving in two runs.

Tigers starter Alex Faedo (0-1) gave up three runs on four hits while striking out seven in six innings.

Dodgers 4, Padres 2

Los Angeles’ J.D. Martinez followed two bloop singles with a three-run homer off Joe Musgrove in the first inning, and left-hander Luis Urias continued his mastery over visiting San Diego.

The Dodgers are 4-1 against the Padres this season and 27-6 over the past 33 regular-season games in the series. Overall, the Dodgers have also won four straight games and 12 of their last 14.

Urias (5-3) gave up two runs on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts over seven innings. Caleb Ferguson got his first save, striking out Jake Cronenworth to end the game with the tying runs on. Urias is 7-1 lifetime against the Padres. Musgrove (1-1) took the loss, giving up four runs on eight hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Cardinals 4, Red Sox 3

Closer Kenley Jansen allowed three runs in the ninth inning for the second consecutive game as St. Louis came from behind to beat host Boston.

Jansen (1-2) walked three (one intentionally) and committed three pitch-clock violations in the ninth. Willson Contreras tied the game by scoring from third when Alec Burleson grounded into a fielder’s choice, and the Cardinals took a 4-3 lead on a throwing error by Enrique Hernandez.

Rob Refsnyder had three hits and two RBIs for Boston, which wasted a strong start by Chris Sale. He struck out nine in eight innings, limiting the Cardinals to a run on three hits and walked one. Nolan Arenado hit a solo home run for St. Louis. It was his second homer in as many days.

Reds 6, Marlins 5

Henry Ramos doubled off the center field wall to bring home the go-ahead run in a three-run eighth inning, and Cincinnati held on to defeat host Miami.

Jake Fraley went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a stolen base to lead Cincinnati to its third straight win and fifth in its last seven contests. Fraley slugged a three-run homer in the fifth inning, his third homer in two games.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a home run in his second straight game and Bryan De La Cruz also homered for Miami. The Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, took the loss. Alcantara (1-4) is winless in six straight starts.

Blue Jays 5, Braves 2

Bo Bichette’s second RBI single of the game scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and host Toronto defeated Atlanta for the second consecutive time to start the three-game series.

Kevin Kiermaier had three hits, including two doubles, for the Blue Jays. Starter Jose Berrios allowed two runs, six hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Erik Swanson (2-1) picked up the win, and Jordan Romano pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts for his 10th save.

Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run home run for Atlanta. Starter Bryce Elder allowed two runs, five hits and one walk with three strikeouts in five innings. A.J. Minter (2-5) took the loss in relief.

Orioles 2, Pirates 0

Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson each hit solo homers, and Tyler Wells allowed just one hit over seven innings to lead Baltimore to a win over visiting Pittsburgh.

Rutschman went 2-for-3 while Henderson went 1-for-3 as the Orioles won their fourth straight game. Wells (3-1), who had a career-high eight strikeouts, only allowed a second-inning single to Carlos Santana before retiring the next 17 batters. Wells then walked Santana with two outs in the seventh.

Santana went 1-for-3 with a walk, while Bryan Reynolds went 1-for-4 and Tucupita Marcano recorded the only other hit. Roansy Contreras (3-4) settled down after being hit hard early. The right-hander didn’t allow a run over his final five innings before being relieved by Robert Stephenson to open the eighth.

Twins 11, Cubs 1

Alex Kirilloff went 3-for-3 with two home runs and a double, and Joe Ryan scattered four hits over six shutout innings to lead host Minnesota to a victory over Chicago.

Joey Gallo homered, doubled and had four RBIs, and Carlos Correa went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the Twins’ offense. Ryan (6-1) walked one and struck out 10, including the side in the sixth inning. He threw 102 pitches, 76 for strikes.

Tucker Barnhart went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Seiya Suzuki doubled for Chicago, which had a five-game winning streak at Target Field snapped. Hayden Wesneski (2-2) took the loss, allowing seven runs on seven hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Rangers 5, Athletics 0

Nathaniel Lowe and Ezequiel Duran hit home runs, Jon Gray took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Rangers won for the second time in three days over host Oakland.

Lowe’s homer, his fifth of the season, came off A’s starter James Kaprielian (0-3), who was a late addition to the starting rotation after being called up from Triple-A. Kaprielian, who had made three starts and three relief appearances for the A’s before being demoted last month, went seven innings, allowing three runs and six hits. He walked one and struck out seven.

Gray (3-1) coasted through his eight innings, limiting the A’s to three hits while walking two and striking out five.

Brewers 4, Royals 3

Christian Yelich hit two home runs and Joey Wiemer walked it off with a sacrifice fly as Milwaukee beat visiting Kansas City for the second consecutive night.

Brian Anderson led off the ninth inning for the Brewers with a flare single to center. Owen Miller laced a one-out double to center to put the winning run at third before Wiemer drove Anderson home with a sac fly.

Royals starter Zack Greinke made history. The veteran right-hander became just the fifth pitcher in MLB history to strike out 1,000 different batters in his career when he fanned Brice Turang and Wiemer, the latter in the fifth inning.

Guardians 8, Angels 6

Josh Naylor hit a three-run homer and Andres Gimenez added a solo shot during a six-run eighth inning as Cleveland came from behind to beat visiting Los Angeles.

The Angels led 6-2 after rookie Zach Neto hit a two-run homer in the eighth. Cleveland batted around and scored six runs on six hits in the bottom half of the inning. Eli Morgan (2-0) pitched the eighth inning for the win and Trevor Stephan recorded his second save.

Angels left fielder Mickey Moniak celebrated his 25th birthday with three hits, including a leadoff homer to begin the game, three runs and two stolen bases. Moniak became the first player in Angels history to hit a leadoff home run on his birthday when he launched the fifth pitch from Cal Quantrill into the right-field bleachers.

White Sox 3, Astros 1

Luis Robert Jr. and Seby Zavala drove in eighth-inning runs to break a 1-1 tie and give host Chicago a win over Houston.

The White Sox collected 13 hits, but they struggled to turn runners into runs – until the eighth. Kendall Graveman’s scoreless ninth capped a standout day for Chicago’s pitching staff, with starter Dylan Cease setting the tone. Cease did not earn a decision, but he struck out five in six scoreless innings.

Jeremy Pena (3-for-4) was Houston’s only hitter with multiple hits. The Astros left eight runners on base and hit just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Diamondbacks 7, Giants 2

Rookie Dominic Fletcher hit a three-run triple and a two-run home run to lead host Arizona to a win over San Francisco in Phoenix.

San Francisco starter Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) allowed only two hits through the first five innings before the Diamondbacks forced his exit in the sixth. Zac Gallen (6-1) settled down after giving up a run in the first inning, allowing two runs on five hits in 7 2/3 innings, with six strikeouts and two walks.

Fletcher is batting .462 with 13 RBIs since his promotion from Triple-A Reno on April 30.

Phillies 7, Rockies 4

Bryce Harper homered among his two hits, Nick Castellanos had three hits, and visiting Philadelphia beat Colorado.

Bryson Stott and Kody Clemens had two hits each for the Phillies, who have won five straight. Connor Brogdon (2-0) got the win in relief of starter Ranger Suarez, who made his season debut, and Gregory Soto picked up his first save for Philadelphia. Suarez allowed three runs on seven hits in four innings.

Jurickson Profar and Ryan McMahon had two hits each for Colorado, which lost starter Ryan Feltner in the second inning. Feltner (2-3) left the game with two outs after taking a line drive to the head off the bat of Castellanos. Feltner was able to walk to the dugout as the crowd gave him an ovation. Feltner allowed four runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings.

