MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies

Zach McKinstry homered among his two hits, Jonathan Schoop also had two hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 in 10 innings in Denver on Saturday night.

Schoop started the 10th inning on second base against reliever Pierce Johnson (1-4). Eric Haase led off with a single to put runners on the corners, and McKinstry followed with a home run, his sixth of the season.

The Rockies got a run in the bottom of the inning on Kris Bryant’s RBI single, but Alex Lange fanned Ryan McMahon with two on to end the game. Lange (5-2) pitched the final two innings to get the win for Detroit.

C.J. Cron had two hits and Ezequiel Tovar extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single for Colorado.

Phillies 19, Nationals 4

Alec Bohm drove in six runs and Kyle Schwarber had a grand slam as host Philadelphia trounced Washington.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (7-4) allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.

The Nationals tried to answer with three runs in the fifth, but the Phillies came back with eight runs in the bottom half of the inning, capped by Schwarber’s grand slam to make it 19-4. Dominic Smith went deep for Washington.

Athletics 7, White Sox 6 (10 innings)

Automatic runner Tyler Wade scored from second on Elvis Andrus’ fielding error with two outs in the last of the 10th inning, giving Oakland a victory over visiting Chicago.

After the teams combined for five runs in the eighth inning, the White Sox’s Kendall Graveman (3-4) retired the first two batters he faced in the 10th before JJ Bleday hit a hard grounder to Andrus. When Andrus bobbled the ball, Bleday was able to make it safely to first with a head-first dive. Wade never hesitated rounding third, beating the throw to the plate with a dive of his own.

Shintaro Fujinami (4-7), who pitched a scoreless top of the 10th, was credited with the win. Eloy Jimenez had two hits, including a homer, for Chicago.

Padres 12, Reds 5

Juan Soto belted a tiebreaking three-run home run and Manny Machado drilled a pair of homers as visiting San Diego snapped a season-long, six-game skid with a rout of Cincinnati.

Veteran right-hander Michael Wacha (8-2) returned from a one-start absence, allowing just one run on five hits over five innings on his 32nd birthday. Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2-for-4 and drove in three for the Padres.

The Reds were hurt by their defense. Elly De La Cruz committed an error that led to a run that was charged to starter and loser Brandon Williamson (1-2) in a decisive four-run sixth. Williamson allowed just two runs on three hits over five-plus innings.

Cardinals 11, Yankees 4 (Game 1)

After bad weather caused a delay of more than two hours, Paul Goldschmidt drove in four runs to power St. Louis to a victory over visiting New York in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer and a sacrifice fly for the Cardinals, who won for the seventh time in 11 games. Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (5-5) blanked the Yankees on four hits and two walks over six innings.

New York starting pitcher Luis Severino (1-3) allowed nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits and three walks in four innings. The Yankees cut their deficit to 11-4 in the ninth inning on DJ LeMahieu’s run-scoring, double-play groundout and Jake Bauers’ two-run homer.

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 6

Rafael Devers hit a two-run home run and had three RBIs in a three-hit game as visiting Boston defeated Toronto.

Justin Turner added a solo homer and an RBI double for the Red Sox, who have won the first two games of the three-game series. Boston is 6-0 against Toronto this season. Boston right-hander Kutter Crawford (3-4) allowed two runs, three hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Matt Chapman had a two-run homer for the Blue Jays. George Springer and Bo Bichette added solo home runs. Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) allowed five runs, seven hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Twins 1, Orioles 0

Bailey Ober allowed two hits over seven shutout innings, Joey Gallo homered and visiting Minnesota held on to defeat Baltimore.

Ober (5-4) allowed just a pair of singles while striking out eight batters without a walk. It was the second time this season that Ober went seven innings without giving up a run. Griffin Jax worked a scoreless eighth and Jhoan Duran pitched an eventful ninth for his 12th save.

Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish (4-4) nearly matched Ober, giving up one run on seven hits over six innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Rangers 5, Astros 2

Seven scoreless innings from Nathan Eovaldi held Houston at bay as Texas cruised to a win in Arlington, Texas.

Eovaldi (10-3) walked four batters, but Houston tallied just two hits and put only one runner in scoring position in the seven innings that he was on the mound. Will Smith recorded his 15th save of the season, throwing three pitches as he induced a groundout that sealed the victory.

Astros starter Hunter Brown allowed 10 hits and three runs in four innings. Brown (6-5) took the loss despite not walking a batter and striking out six.

Brewers 11, Pirates 8

Christian Yelich and Raimel Tapia homered and starter Corbin Burnes was perfect into the sixth as Milwaukee held off host Pittsburgh.

Jesse Winker added a three-run double, while Victor Caratini supplied an RBI single for the Brewers, who have won five of their last seven games. Burnes (6-5) gave up two runs and one hit in seven innings, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Jack Suwinski homered and hit a two-run single, Tucupita Marcano had a two-run triple, Jared Triolo smacked an RBI double and Josh Palacios an RBI single for the Pirates, who had won four straight and clawed to get close after a 10-0 deficit.

Braves 7, Marlins 0

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies led off the game with home runs to spark a six-run first inning and help Atlanta beat visiting Miami for its seventh consecutive win.

The Braves jumped on rookie phenom Eury Perez, who entered the game with 21 consecutive scoreless innings. Perez was knocked out after seven of the eight batters he faced reached base, five of them on extra-base hits, resulting in six Atlanta runs.

The winning pitcher was Charlie Morton (8-6). He pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Morton won his third straight start and improved to 13-5 in his career against Miami.

Mets 4, Giants 1

Justin Verlander tossed seven strong innings for host New York, which rode a third-inning power display to a win over San Francisco in the middle contest of a three-game series.

Verlander (3-4) allowed an unearned run on five hits and one walk while striking out six. Francisco Alvarez, Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor all hit solo homers within a four-batter span in the third for the Mets, who opened July with a win after enduring a 7-19 June.

Thairo Estrada hit into a run-scoring double play in the seventh for the Giants. J.D. Davis had two singles and scored San Francisco’s lone run.

Royals 6, Dodgers 4

A big first inning boosted Kansas City past visiting Los Angeles, spoiling the return of Julio Urias, who missed six weeks with a left hamstring strain.

With a series of soft hits, the Royals sent nine batters to the plate in the first, forcing Urias (5-5) to throw 35 pitches in the frame. Salvador Perez snapped an 0-for-20 skid with a bloop hit to score Maikel Garcia, who doubled to start the inning, in which the Royals scored five runs.

The Dodgers responded quickly, plating three in the second, highlighted by Yonny Hernandez’s RBI double, with Mookie Betts adding a sacrifice fly and Freddie Freeman an RBI single.

Mariners 8, Rays 3

George Kirby took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and J.P. Crawford went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBIs as Seattle defeated visiting Tampa Bay to snap a three-game losing streak.

Luke Raley went deep for the Rays, whose three-game winning streak came to an end. Kirby (7-7) allowed two runs on two hits in seven innings. The right-hander issued a season-high two walks and struck out seven. Paul Sewald earned his 15th save.

Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow (2-2) allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out 11.

Guardians 6, Cubs 0

Rookie Tanner Bibee allowed three hits and struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings to win his third straight start as Cleveland beat host Chicago.

Bibee (5-2) outpitched Chicago star Marcus Stroman (9-6) to continue a solid first season in the majors while helping the Guardians rebound from Friday’s 10-1 series-opening loss. Bibee also issued two walks, but he was never in real trouble while matching a career high for strikeouts and lowering his ERA to 3.46.

Meanwhile, Jose Ramirez recorded two hits and Amed Rosario had two RBIs as Cleveland avoided a third straight defeat. Stroman gave up five runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Yankees 6, Cardinals 2 (Game 2)

Anthony Volpe laced an RBI triple and scored the decisive run as visiting New York defeated St. Louis in the second game of a doubleheader.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs and Gleyber Torres hit a two-run single for the Yankees. New York went with a bullpen game, and Michael King (2-4) earned the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (1-3) allowed three runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Lars Nootbaar hit a solo home run for St. Louis.

Diamondbacks 3, Angels 1

Ryne Nelson pitched 7 1/3 solid innings and Gabriel Moreno reached base four times to lead Arizona to a victory over Los Angeles at Anaheim, Calif.

Nelson (5-4) allowed one run, three hits and one walk while silencing the Angels. He struck out six. Moreno had three hits and was hit by a pitch, and Emmanuel Rivera reached three times on two hits and a walk for the Diamondbacks.

Anthony Rendon homered for the Angels, who had just three hits and have lost four straight games for the first time this season. Mike Trout was 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk, and Shohei Ohtani was hitless in four at-bats with two strikeouts.

–Field Level Media