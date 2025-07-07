Mexico beat US 2-1 to win 10th Gold Cup title

By Reuters

July 6, 2025 – 7:00 PM PDT

Mexico defender Jesus Gallardo (23) battles for the ball with United States defender Chris Richards (3) in front of United States goalkeeper Matthew Freese (25) in the second half during the 2025 Gold Cup Final at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Image

HOUSTON, Texas (Reuters) – Mexico defeated the United States 2-1 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday to successfully defend their CONCACAF Gold Cup crown and capture their 10th title in a pulsating final that delivered drama from start to finish.

The U.S. went ahead just four minutes in when Sebastian Berhalter’s free-kick found Chris Richards, whose powerful header struck the underside of the crossbar and cannoned straight down, with the referee confirming the goal was good.

Advertisement

Mexico found the equalizer through Raul Jimenez in the 27th minute after the striker converted from close range.

He then dedicated the goal to the late Diogo Jota , his former Wolverhampton Wanderers teammate, by holding up a Mexico shirt with the Portuguese forward’s name on it.

“We came from behind and are leaving with the title,” Jimenez said. “It’s great and really important to clinch the crown a summer before the World Cup. It’s something we’ve been trying to do since the tournament began.”

Despite Mexico’s first-half dominance they struggled to capitalise on numerous golden opportunities.

Roberto Alvarado and 16-year-old Gilberto Mora both tested U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese, with Mora’s venomous long-range effort requiring a crucial save from the American shot-stopper.

The U.S. created chances through the slick combination play of Malik Tillman and Berhalter but could not breach Mexico’s resolute defence again.

Alex Freeman came closest when his header struck Mexico goalkeeper Luis Malagon in the face and Diego Luna blazed the rebound over the crossbar.

Mexico cranked up the pressure after the break and got the crucial second goal when Edson Alvarez powered home a header, though there was a nervous wait due to a VAR review for potential offside.

However, the goal stood and the Mexican contingent erupted with wild celebrations.

“I’m speechless. We spent 35 days in intense training, away from our families, with the intention of winning. There’s certainly room for improvement, but we’re leaving happy and with our feet firmly on the ground,” midfielder Alvarez said.

“When they first disallowed the goal, it was crazy. It threw me off balance, but I was really happy to see that it was valid.”

Patrick Agyemang had the chance to equalise in the dying minutes but his finish just missed the mark in a tense finale as Mexico held firm to secure their triumph.

Mexico’s victory secures back-to-back Gold Cup triumphs and brings them a record-extending 10th crown. Mexico also won the CONCACAF Nations Championship, the Gold Cup’s predecessor, three times.

Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Share this post!