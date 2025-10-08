McGregor accepts 18-month sanction over doping test misses

By Philip O’connor

October 7, 2025 – 4:32 PM PDT

Conor McGregor before the fight between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

(Reuters) – Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has accepted an 18-month sanction for a violation of anti-doping policy, the UFC announced on Tuesday.

In a statement on their website, the MMA promotion said that McGregor missed three attempts by Combat Sports Anti-Doping to collect biological samples from him in 2024 on June 13, September 19, and September 20, leading to so-called “whereabouts failures”.

“McGregor fully cooperated with CSAD’s investigation, accepted responsibility, and provided detailed information that CSAD determined contributed to the missed tests,” the UFC said in a statement on its website.

“Taking McGregor’s cooperation and circumstances into account, CSAD reduced the standard 24-month sanction for three whereabouts failures by six months. His period of ineligibility began on September 20, 2024 (the date of his third whereabouts failure) and will conclude on March 20, 2026.”

McGregor, who has not fought in the UFC since suffering a broken leg in his last fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, has said he wants to fight on a proposed card at the White House in June of next year.

Advertisement

Reporting by Philip O’Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!