Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension

The Seattle Mariners and right-hander Luis Castillo have agreed on a five-year contract extension.

While the Mariners announced the agreement, they didn’t release financial terms. The contract will be for $108 million, but a sixth-year vesting option can boost the value of the deal to $133 million, per ESPN and The Athletic.

The Mariners said the new deal will begin in 2023 and will run through the 2027 season. It includes club and player options for 2028.

“Luis has been one of the top pitchers in MLB over the past six seasons,” said Jerry Dipoto, Seattle’s president of baseball operations. “He is a dynamic power pitcher in the prime of his career with a track record of consistency. Bringing him to Seattle represented a key moment in our ongoing efforts to build a championship roster. Similarly, this deal illustrates our continued commitment to both the present and future of this team.”

Castillo, 29, was acquired in a July 29 trade with the Cincinnati Reds.

He is 3-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts through nine starts with the Mariners and is 7-6 with a 2.85 ERA overall this season. Castillo is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale at Kansas City.

A two-time All-Star (2019, 2022), Castillo is 47-55 with a 3.57 ERA in 146 career starts with the Reds (2017-22) and Mariners. He has 924 strikeouts in 846 1/3 innings.

Castillo is the most recent franchise building block put into place by the Mariners.

Last month, they signed rookie All-Star Julio Rodriguez to a seven-year deal with a base salary of $120 million, per multiple reports. ESPN reported the deal could be worth up to $470 million if all the options are executed.

–Field Level Media