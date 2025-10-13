Mariners quiet Blue Jays’ bats, take ALCS Game 1

By Reuters

October 13, 2025 – 12:09 AM PDT

Seattle Mariners pitcher Andres Munoz (75) pitches in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game one of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

TORONTO — Fatigue was not a factor Sunday night for the Seattle Mariners, who show no signs of getting tired of winning.

Bryce Miller pitched six strong innings on three days’ rest, Cal Raleigh homered and the Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Jorge Polanco had two RBI singles for the Mariners, who erased Toronto’s home-field advantage in the best-of-seven series.

They enter Game 2 on Monday assured of at least a split of the first two games before the series moves to Seattle for the middle three games as needed.

The Mariners needed 15 innings to defeat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Friday night in the deciding fifth game of their American League Division Series. Then their flight from Seattle was delayed.

“Coming back tonight and getting Game 1 is obviously a big momentum shift for us,” Seattle manager Dan Wilson said. “And a lot of work to do yet.”

George Springer hit a solo homer on the first pitch that Miller (1-0) threw in the first inning and the Blue Jays had just one more hit in the game.

“We just didn’t hit,” said Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was 0-for-4. “It’s just one game.”

Seattle had runners on the corners with one out in the first against right-hander Kevin Gausman (1-1) after singles by Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez. The rally was blunted when Raleigh was thrown out at home on Polanco’s grounder to third.

Springer’s homer to right on a fastball was his second homer this postseason and the first to lead off a playoff game in team history.

Gausman retired 16 in a row before Raleigh hit his second home run of this postseason with two outs in the sixth — a blast to right center on a 2-2 splitter.

Asked if he had considered walking Raleigh, who hit a major league-leading 60 homers this season, Toronto manager John Schneider said: “Every single time he comes to the plate I’m considering it, to be honest with you.”

Rodriguez followed the homer with a walk, and left-hander Brendon Little replaced Gausman. After a wild pitch, Polanco stroked an RBI single to left.

“I gave up a home run and a walk, up to that point, I’d been throwing the ball really well and had the game right there,” Gausman said. “This one’s on me.”

Gausman allowed two runs, three hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Miller retired 13 straight before walking Addison Barger with two outs in the home sixth.

The right-hander allowed one run, two hits and three walks with three strikeouts in six innings before lefty Gabe Speier took over to toss a perfect seventh.

“The job that Bryce Miller did tonight was phenomenal,” Wilson said. “Coming back on short rest and getting behind early there with the first pitch of the game. … After that first inning, he went into a different gear, and you saw him getting ahead using all his stuff. The fastball kept coming out really good.”

Randy Arozarena walked to lead off the eighth against righty Seranthony Dominguez and stole second and third. Rodriguez walked with one out and Polanco grounded an RBI single to right.

Seattle’s Matt Brash pitched a perfect eighth and Andres Munoz a clean ninth to earn the save.

Toronto’s Myles Straw replaced Nathan Lukes in right field in the fourth inning. Lukes fouled a ball off his right knee in the first and sustained a contusion, but tests showed no fracture and he could be available to play on Monday.

–Larry Millson, Field Level Media

