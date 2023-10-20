Late comeback pulls D-backs even with Phillies in NLCS

By Field Level Media

4:11 AM UTC – October 21, 2023

Advertisement

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 20: Alek Thomas #5 and Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate the victory against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Chase Field on October 20, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — Pinch hitter Alek Thomas’ two-run home run in the eighth inning was followed by a tiebreaking single from Gabriel Moreno as the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, leveling the National League Championship Series at two wins apiece.

The home team has won each of the first four games in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 will be played on Saturday in Phoenix.

Thomas hit a full-count pitch from Craig Kimbrel (0-2) with one out to tie the game at 5. The home run also scored Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who led off the inning with a double.

Ketel Marte singled with two outs, and Corbin Carroll was then hit by a pitch. Kimbrel was replaced by Jose Alvarado, who allowed Moreno’s single that scored Marte with the go-ahead run.

Arizona closer Paul Sewald struck out the first two batters in the ninth before Kyle Schwarber doubled. Sewald then fanned Trea Turner to end the game and record his fifth save of the postseason.

Schwarber set the all-time postseason record for home runs hit by a left-handed batter, belting the 19th of his career, a solo shot in the fourth inning. He had been tied at 18 with Reggie Jackson.

Schwarber’s blast off reliever Kyle Nelson led off the inning and cut Arizona’s lead to 2-1.

Philadelphia’s Brandon Marsh hit an RBI double with two outs in the fifth inning off reliever Andrew Saalfrank to tie the game at 2.

Saalfrank was one of eight pitchers used by manager Torey Lovullo, who opted to employ a committee of relievers in the game. Kevin Ginkel (1-0) threw a scoreless eighth inning for the win.

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson also used eight pitchers.

Saalfrank walked Schwarber, Turner and Bryce Harper to lead off the sixth inning before Ryan Thompson took over on the mound.

Alec Bohn hit an infield single toward third baseman Emmanuel Rivera, who made a throwing error while trying to get Schwarber on a forceout at the plate. Turner also scored on the play to put the Phillies ahead 4-2.

Johan Rojas tripled with one out in the seventh inning and later scored on Turner’s sacrifice fly to right field to increase the lead to 5-2.

Arizona got a run back in the bottom of the seventh inning. No. 9 batter Geraldo Perdomo hit a one-out single off Gregory Soto. Christian Walker later drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk from Orion Kerkering to force home Perdomo.

–Javier Morales, Field Level Media

Advertisement

Share this post!