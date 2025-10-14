Last-second reversal: Bears flip ’24 script, edge Commanders

By Reuters

October 13, 2025 – 11:42 PM PDT

Chicago Bears kicker Jake Moody (16) celebrates with punter Tory Taylor (19) after kicking a game-winning field goal against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Jake Moody kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired and the visiting Chicago Bears upset the Washington Commanders 25-24 on Monday night.

Moody, elevated from the practice squad Monday after Chicago ruled out Cairo Santos (quad injury), hit four of his five field-goal attempts in his first game on the Bears’ active roster.

After the teams traded punts with Washington leading 24-22 in the fourth quarter, the Bears’ Nahshon Wright recovered a Jayden Daniels fumble at the Chicago 44 with 3:07 remaining. D’Andre Swift had a 10-yard run to give the Bears a first down, and he later ran for 15 yards to the Washington 18.

Two plays later, Moody ended it, giving Chicago (3-2) its third consecutive win.

It was a measure of revenge for the Bears, who lost last season’s matchup 18-15 on a last-play Hail Mary pass from Daniels to Noah Brown.

Swift finished with 108 yards on 14 carries. Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams completed 17 of 29 passed for 252 yards and one touchdown.

Daniels threw for 211 yards on 19-of-26 passing. He had three touchdowns and one interception for Washington (3-3).

The Commanders played without injured receivers Terry McLaurin (quad) and Brown (groin/knee).

Washington, which fell behind 13-0, took a 17-16 lead when Daniels found Luke McCaffrey all alone for a 33-yard touchdown with 2:56 left in the third quarter. The score came two plays after Daniels hit Jeremy McNichols for 13 yards on fourth-and-2.

Moody’s 48-yard field-goal attempt on the first play of the fourth quarter was blocked. Daniels subsequently hit Jaylin Lane for 37 yards to the Chicago 7 and then found Zach Ertz in the back of the end zone from 6 yards out, and Washington led 24-16 with 11:27 remaining.

Sixty-one seconds later, the Bears were within 24-22. Williams hit Swift with a short pass, and Swift eluded a tackler along the sideline and raced 55 yards for a score. A pass attempt for a two-point conversion was incomplete.

Moody capped Chicago’s opening drive with a 47-yard field goal to make it 3-0.

Chicago then scored 10 points off Washington turnovers to go up 13-0 early in the second quarter.

Washington answered when Daniels found Chris Moore for a 22-yard touchdown with 9:28 left until halftime.

Matt Gay’s 53-yard field goal early in the third quarter made it 13-10.

After an illegal-formation penalty wiped out a touchdown pass, Williams was sacked before Moody booted a 41-yard field goal to make it 16-10 in the middle of the third quarter.

–Field Level Media

