Lakers trade Anthony Davis to Mavericks for Luka Doncic in major NBA shakeup

By Reuters

February 2, 2025 – 1:20 PM PST

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on during a stoppage in play during the first half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images/File Phot

(Reuters) – The Los Angeles Lakers have completed a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks, acquiring five-time NBA All-Star guard Luka Doncic along with forward Maxi Kleber and centre Markieff Morris.

In exchange, the Mavericks got forward Anthony Davis, an NBA title winner with the Lakers, guard Max Christie and a future first-round draft pick.

Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second-round pick were also sent to the Utah Jazz.

“We are extremely grateful for Anthony’s six seasons with the Lakers where he led our franchise to a championship and established himself as a perennial NBA All-Star,” Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka said in a statement on Sunday.

“Luka is a unique young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come. His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for this team,” Pelinka added.

The 25-year-old Slovenian was originally drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018 before being traded to Dallas. Doncic was named 2019 Rookie of the Year after a stellar season in which he averaged 21.2 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and six assists.

He joined Oscar Robertson as one of two players in NBA history to record at least 10,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 3,000 assists in their first 400 career games.

He also became one of three players in league history to earn five All-NBA First Team selections before the age of 26, joining Kevin Durant and Tim Duncan.

Davis, 31, played a pivotal role in the Lakers’ run to the 2020 NBA Championship.

He is one of eight players in NBA history to win an NBA championship, an NCAA championship and an Olympic gold medal. In 778 career regular season games, he has averaged 24.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City Editing by Toby Davis

Advertisements below

Share this post!