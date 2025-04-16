LA 2028 announce venues with baseball at Dodgers and triathlon at Venice Beach

By Reuters

April 15, 2025 – 12:02 PM PDT

Advertisement

Dodger Stadium (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Reuters) – World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers will host Olympic baseball in 2028 while surfers will hope to ride the waves to the podium in San Clemente, it was announced on Tuesday as organisers unveiled an array of venues for the Los Angeles Games.

The competition will be sprawled out around the greater Los Angeles region, with beach volleyball enjoying surf-side digs at Alamitos Beach and squash getting a little Hollywood razzle-dazzle for its Olympic debut on the Universal Studios Lot.

Triathlon competitors will show off their muscles at Venice Beach, while cricket makes its Olympic return after more than a century at the distant Fairgrounds in Pomona, with Anaheim hosting volleyball.

Boxing returns to the Olympic lineup in 2028 with early rounds set for the Peacock Theatre and finals taking place at the Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

“As the host city for the 2028 Games, Los Angeles will become only the third city in the history of the world to host the Summer Olympics three times and these venues will showcase the best of our city to a global audience,” said City of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

International Surfing Association President Fernando Aguerre applauded the selection of Trestles Beach, with its high-performance waves, as a “prime venue” for elite surfers.

The venue puts the competition roughly 65 miles south of Los Angeles, a easy commute after the 2024 Paris Games that saw their surfing competition held in Teahupo’o, Tahiti.

“We knew that any solution for LA had to feature the best performance waves, and there is no doubt that location is Trestles,” Aguerre said in a statement.

The Games will take place between July 14-30 2028.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk and Amy Tennery in New York

Advertisements below

Share this post!