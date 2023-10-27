Josh Allen (3 TDs), Bills fend off Bucs

By Field Level Media

October 27, 2023 – 3:38 AM UTC

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 26: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of the game at Highmark Stadium on October 26, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Buffalo Bills held off a late comeback attempt to pick up a 24-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo (5-3) led by 14 when the Buccaneers took over on offense with 10:05 left in the game.

Baker Mayfield led Tampa Bay (3-4) on a 17-play, 92-yard excursion, making it a six-point affair when he found Mike Evans for a 24-yard touchdown and connected with Cade Otton for the subsequent two-point conversion.

But the drive ate up 7:21 of clock, and the Bills were able to chew off an additional 2:23. That left the Buccaneers with just 21 seconds to put together a game-winning drive, and they were unable to do so.

Allen completed 31 of 40 passes for 324 yards and an interception. He also ran the ball seven times for 41 yards.

Gabe Davis had nine receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Bills. Khalil Shakir added six catches for 92 yards.

Mayfield threw for 237 yards and two TDs on 25-for-42 passing for Tampa Bay, which has lost three straight.

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White totaled 109 yards (39 rushing, 70 receiving), while Chris Godwin had five catches for 54 yards and a score.

Tampa Bay erased a 10-point deficit in a span of 54 seconds in the second quarter. Chase McLaughlin drilled a 57-yard field goal and, two plays after William Gholston picked off Allen, Mayfield found Godwin for a 3-yard TD.

But Allen capped the Bills’ next drive with a 22-yard scoring strike to Dalton Kincaid to send Buffalo into the break up 17-10.

The Bills added on with 10:40 left in the third quarter, as Allen tossed a 4-yard TD to Davis.

On Buffalo’s first drive of the contest, Allen completed 6 of 7 passes for 64 yards to help the Bills work down to the Buccaneers 19. However, the hosts had to settle for Tyler Bass’ 37-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Allen made it 10-0 when he used his legs to get to the end zone from 13 yards out with 11:03 left in the first half.

