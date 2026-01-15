John Harbaugh and the Giants are working on a deal to make him their coach, AP sources say

By STEPHEN WHYNO and ROB MAADDI

Updated 6:58 AM PST, January 15, 2026

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants are working on an agreement to make him the team’s head coach, three people with knowledge of the decision said Thursday.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized. Harbaugh is not meeting with the Tennessee Titans and with the goal “reach the finish line with the Giants,” according to one of the people.

A second person said the deal was not done but that “barring any setbacks” Harbaugh would become New York’s coach.

Harbaugh interviewed in person with the Giants on Wednesday, spending hours at the team facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Super Bowl-winning former coach of the Baltimore Ravens was believed to be New York’s top candidate in the pursuit of Brian Daboll’s full-time successor.

Fired by the Ravens after they missed the playoffs on a missed field goal attempt at the buzzer in the season finale, Harbaugh is on track to pick the Giants over other possible landing spots, including Tennessee and Atlanta.

The Ravens made the playoffs 12 times during 18 seasons with Harbaugh in charge and won the Super Bowl in the 2012 season, a year after the Giants’ most recent championship under Tom Coughlin, who also led them to win it all in ’07. Counting playoff games, the seven coaches who followed Coughlin in the organization have gone 45-105-1: a winning percentage of .300.

General manager Joe Schoen, who’s back for a fifth season running the football operations department, said he would cast a wide net in the coaching search. Interviewing Raheem Morris and Antonio Pierce satisfied the NFL’s Rooney Rule requirements for minority or female candidates, and Harbaugh’s visit to northern New Jersey paved the way to make a hire before any of the more than half-dozen teams with a vacancy.

STEPHEN WHYNO

Whyno has covered the NHL, international hockey, NFL and horse racing for The Associated Press since 2016.

ROB MAADDI

Maaddi is senior NFL writer for The Associated Press. He’s covered the league for 24 years, including the first two decades as the Eagles beat writer.

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!