James Harden, Clippers force Game 7 vs. Nuggets

May 1, 2025 – 11:04 PM PDT

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) shoots the ball against Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) and guard Christian Braun (0) in the first half during game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

James Harden recorded 28 points, eight assists and six rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers remained alive in their first-round series with the Denver Nuggets, winning 111-105 on Thursday night in Inglewood, Calif.

Kawhi Leonard added 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Norman Powell scored 24 points as the Clippers evened the Western Conference matchup at three games apiece. Ivica Zubac had 10 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for fifth-seeded Los Angeles.

“James did a great job setting the tone early, scoring the basketball and getting downhill and (making) the right play,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “Norm made some big shots at the end and Kawhi was steady throughout the game. I thought those guys really stepped up and came ready to play.”

Nikola Jokic registered 25 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals for fourth-seeded Denver. Jamal Murray had 21 points, eight assists and eight rebounds and Aaron Gordon scored 19 points.

Game 7 is Saturday night in Denver.

“They were quicker to the punch,” Murray said of the Clippers. “They played with a lot more desperation because their backs were against the wall. Give them credit. For the whole game, they brought it.”

The Nuggets trailed by 15 midway through the fourth quarter before getting back into the game with an 11-2 run.

A 3-pointer by Gordon and a fastbreak layup by Murray brought Denver within 107-101 with 2:43 remaining.

But then Russell Westbrook missed a layup 30 seconds later. Powell made the Nuggets pay with a 3-pointer to make it a nine-point advantage with 1:47 to play.

Gordon’s tip-in and two free throws by Christian Braun brought Denver within 110-105 with 58.5 seconds remaining.

Denver had a chance to move within three, but Zubac blocked Jokic’s close-range shot with 24.4 seconds left. Leonard split two free throws with 18.8 seconds remaining for a six-point lead that held up as Murray and Gordon each missed 3-pointers on the Nuggets’ final possession.

Westbrook had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Braun also scored 14 points for Denver, which connected on 52.4 percent of its shots, including 11 of 27 from behind the arc.

The Clippers shot 50 percent from the field and made 12 of 39 from 3-point range.

Denver trailed 68-66 after Murray’s basket with 8:11 left in the third quarter before going 4:43 without a point.

The Clippers took advantage with 12 consecutive points. Powell had half of them, including a layup to cap the spurt to make it 80-66.

“They sped us up. I thought we crossed halfcourt not being organized,” Nuggets interim coach David Adelman said. “When you do that, turnovers are going to follow. If you don’t take care of (the ball), you lose.”

Braun drained a 3-pointer with 3:28 to go in the quarter to end the Nuggets’ drought. Denver got back within 90-79 on Jokic’s 3-pointer with 39 seconds left in the quarter.

The Clippers led 105-90 on a 3-pointer by Bogdan Bogdanovic with 5:57 left, before Denver made its frantic charge.

Harden scored 21 points in the first half as Los Angeles led 58-57 at the break. Jokic had 20 in the half for the Nuggets.

–Field Level Media

