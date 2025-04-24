Hall of Fame DL Steve McMichael dies at 67

By Reuters

April 23, 2025 – 6:34 PM PDT

A video is played of Class of 2024 member Steve Mc Michael during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. McMichael was unable to attend in person. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Steve McMichael, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and former stalwart of the iconic Chicago Bears defenses in the 1980s, has died at the age of 67.

Nicknamed “Mongo” and known as a colorful character both on and off the field for the Bears, McMichael succumbed to a long battle with ALS on Wednesday, dying in hospice surrounded by friends and family.

Jarrett Payton, a longtime family friend, spokesman and son of McMichael’s former teammate Walter Payton, expressed his condolences and described his final moments on social media.

A two-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, McMichael enjoyed a 15-year career in the NFL as a defensive lineman. Originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 1980 NFL Draft, McMichael spent the next 13 years in Chicago, where he rose to stardom, becoming a regular starter in 1983.

He set a Bears record by playing in 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993.

Born in Houston in 1957, McMichael starred at the University of Texas, where he became a consensus All-American.

In the pros, as McMichael’s production and impact became more significant, the Bears also ascended, culminating in a Super Bowl championship in the 1985 season, the same year McMichael was first named an All-Pro.

McMichael followed that up with back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons as a remarkably productive defensive tackle, never racking up fewer than 40 tackles (including a 108-tackle season in 1989) until his final year with the Green Bay Packers in 1994.

He finished his career with 847 tackles and 95 sacks to go along with two interceptions, 13 forced fumbles and 17 fumble recoveries.

Even following his retirement, McMichael was never far from the limelight, enjoying a brief professional wrestling career, doing radio and TV work and also becoming the head coach of an arena football team, the Chicago Slaughter.

“The world just lost the incredible Steve “Mongo” McMichael!” former wrestler Ric Flair posted on social media. “He was my best friend through it all! An amazing athlete and human being!”

“Mongo” made his battle with ALS public in 2021, earning an ALS Courage Award shortly thereafter.

McMichael was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024 after he and his family publicly pushed for his induction to attempt to get McMichael in before his eventual death.

That campaign was successful, but McMichael was unable to attend his induction in person, instead receiving his bust and gold jacket at his home in Illinois.

“Steve McMichael told everyone he would fight ALS with the same tenacity he showed for 15 seasons in the National Football League. And he did just that,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement.

–Field Level Media

