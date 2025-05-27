Gymnastics great Mary Lou Retton facing DUI charge

By Reuters

May 27, 2025 – 1:58 PM PDT

Mary Lou Retton, former Olympic Gold Medalist in Women’s Gymnastics, looks on during the 2009 Tyson American Cup at the Sears Centre on February 21, 2009 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Gymnastics great Mary Lou Retton was arrested earlier this month on a misdemeanor DUI charge in West Virginia.

Court records confirm that the 1984 Olympic all-around gold medalist was charged on May 17 in Fairmont, W.Va.

Officers observed a container of wine in the vehicle and said Retton slurred her words and smelled of alcohol.

Retton, 57, failed a field sobriety test, according to police. She was later released after posting a $1,500 bond.

Retton, who was 16 at the time, became the first American woman to capture the all-around title. She also collected two silver and two bronze medals at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

–Field Level Media

