Gymnastics great Mary Lou Retton facing DUI charge

By Reuters
May 27, 2025 – 1:58 PM PDT
Gymnastics great Mary Lou Retton was arrested earlier this month on a misdemeanor DUI charge in West Virginia.
Court records confirm that the 1984 Olympic all-around gold medalist was charged on May 17 in Fairmont, W.Va.
Officers observed a container of wine in the vehicle and said Retton slurred her words and smelled of alcohol.
Retton, 57, failed a field sobriety test, according to police. She was later released after posting a $1,500 bond.
Retton, who was 16 at the time, became the first American woman to capture the all-around title. She also collected two silver and two bronze medals at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.
–Field Level Media