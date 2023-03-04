Golf-‘Old guy’ Jones flirts with cut before winning New Zealand Open

(Reuters) – Australian Brendan Jones nearly missed the cut at the New Zealand Open but rounds of nine-under-par 62 and five-under 66 over the weekend saw him claim the Brodie Breeze Trophy by three strokes at Queenstown’s Millbrook Resort on Sunday.

The 48-year-old was in danger of missing out on the third and fourth rounds after a pair of 69s to open the tournament and trailed overnight leader Shae Wools-Cobb by four shots at the start of play on Sunday.

Wools-Cobb shot a 78 to plummet out of contention and Jones drained three birdies on the back nine to finish at 18-under for the tournament, three shots better than Ben Campbell, Tomoyo Ikemura, John Lyras and Eom Jae-woong.

“This is just incredible,” said the Japan Tour regular.

“I don’t know what’s happened but I’ve won it and I played some pretty awesome golf, for an old guy anyway. It’s a dream come true.”

The New Zealand Open returned this week for its 102nd edition after being cancelled in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID pandemic.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Tom Hogue)