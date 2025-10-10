Giants ride rookies Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo to rout of Eagles

By Field Level Media

October 9, 2025 – 8:35 PM PDT

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) scrambles for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo accounted for a combined five touchdowns, powering the New York Giants to a 34-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Giants (2-4) snapped a 10-game losing streak in Thursday games and ended an eight-game skid in NFC East play.

Skattebo ran for three touchdowns, and Dart had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run in his first division start.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (4-2) have dropped two in a row for their first losing streak since the end of the 2023 season.

Dart, sidelined for two plays in the third quarter after taking a hit to his left shoulder, completed 17 of 25 passes for 195 yards and ran for 58 yards on 13 attempts. Skattebo rushed for 98 yards on 19 carries.

Jalen Hurts threw for 283 yards with a TD pass, an interception and a TD run for the Eagles. Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 176 yards last season in a triumphant return to face his former team in the Meadowlands, was held to 58 yards on 12 carries. Dallas Goedert had nine grabs for 110 yards and a score.

Down 10 early in the fourth quarter, Philadelphia drove to the Giants’ 15-yard line before Hurts threw his first interception of the season. Cordale Flott returned the game-sealing pick 68 yards, and Skattebo capped the ensuing 23-yard drive by punching it in from the 1 for a 34-17 lead with 9:41 left.

Philadelphia has been outgained in all six games, including 366-339 by New York. The Giants converted 11 of 16 third downs.

After the Eagles opened the first quarter with Jake Elliott’s 42-yard field goal, Dart responded with a 20-yard TD run and a 35-yard TD pass to Wan’Dale Robinson for a 13-3 lead after a missed extra point.

Philadelphia cut the deficit to 13-10 on Hurts’ underhand toss to Goedert for a 3-yard score with 1:49 left in the opening quarter. It was Goedert’s fourth straight game with a TD.

The teams traded long TD drives in the second quarter. Hurts scored on a fourth consecutive “tush push” to put the Eagles up 17-13. The Giants answered with a 15-play march capped by Skattebo’s 4-yard run for a 20-17 halftime lead.

Skattebo’s 1-yard run midway through the third quarter extended the margin to 27-17.

