Fox to debut sports, news streaming service on Aug. 21

August 6, 2025 – 8:02 AM PDT

Fox Corp. is entering the direct-to-consumer market in advance of the NFL and NCAA football seasons.

The company announced the creation of the Fox One streaming service on Tuesday in its earnings call. It will debut Aug. 21.

The service will cost $19.99 per month and is designed for viewers who don’t have access to Fox programming through cable or bundled streaming services.

Sports programming will include events such as NFL games, college football and the World Series. Subscribers to Fox One also will have access to the Fox TV family of networks beyond sports, including Fox News and Fox Business.

CEO Lachlan Murdoch said during the call that the goal is not to take business from pay TV providers, but rather to offer access to consumers who don’t otherwise have it.

ESPN is expected to launch its direct-to-consumer service this fall at a price of $29.99 per month. It will include all live games and programming.

