FIFA head, Indonesia president vow to improve safety after fatal stampede

JAKARTA (Reuters) – FIFA head Gianni Infantino and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday agreed to re-evaluate safety measures at stadiums across the country, after more than 130 people were killed in a crowd stampede at a match this month.

The head of world soccer’s governing body was in Jakarta to meet President Widodo after Indonesia and FIFA agreed to form a joint taskforce in the wake of the stadium tragedy, and as the Southeast Asian country prepares to host the Under-20 World Cup next year.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies)