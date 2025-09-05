Fever star Caitlin Clark (groin) to miss rest of season

By Reuters

September 4, 2025 – 6:39 PM PDT

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images/File Photo

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who suffered a right groin injury on July 15, will not return this season, she announced Thursday on social media.

Clark, 23, played in just 13 games for the Fever (21-20), who are contending for one of the final three playoff spots with a week remaining in the regular season.

The WNBA’s biggest star and the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, Clark averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds and 8.8 assists this season. The assist average led the league before her injury.

“I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season,” Clark posted on X. “I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling.”

Clark, who also dealt with left groin and left quad injuries this season, suffered the right groin injury in the final minute of the Fever’s 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15. During an August workout, she suffered a bone bruise in her left ankle, per ESPN.

“I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty,” Clark posted. “This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs.”

Clark won WNBA Rookie of the Year last season when she logged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 40 games. She also earned all-WNBA first-team honors and finished fourth in MVP voting while playing in every game. She also didn’t miss a game while starring at Iowa.

Clark joins four other Fever players who have been ruled out for the season: guards Sophie Cunningham (knee), Sydney Colson (knee) and Aari McDonald (foot) and forward Chloe Bibby (knee).

