Factbox-Golf-Pairings for Thursday’s Presidents Cup foursomes matches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Reuters) – Pairings for Friday’s four-ball matches in the Presidents Cup between the United States and Internationals at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Match 6 – 1535 GMT/11:35 p.m. ET

Adam Scott (Australia) v Cam Davis (Australia) v

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

– –

Match 7 – 1550 GMT/11:50 p.m. ET

Im Sung-jae (South Korea) v Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) v

Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler

– –

Match 8 – 1605 GMT/12:05 p.m. ET

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa) Mito Pereira (Chile) v Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young

– –

Match 9 – 1620 GMT/12:20 p.m. ET

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Kim Joo-hyung (South Korea) v

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

– –

Match 10 – 1635 GMT/12:35 p.m. ET

Taylor Pendrith (Canada) and Corey Conners (Canada) v

Billy Horschel and Max Homa

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Charlotte; Editing by Stephen Coates)

tagreuters.com2022binary_LYNXMPEI8L15S-BASEIMAGE