Factbox-Golf-Pairings for Saturday’s Presidents Cup fourball matches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Reuters) – Pairings for Saturday’s fourballs matches in the Presidents Cup between the United States and Internationals at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Match 15

Kim Joo-hyung (South Korea) and Kim Si-woo (South Korea) v

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

– –

Match 16

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Taylor Pendrith (Canada) v

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

– –

Match 17

Im Sung-jae (South Korea) and Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) v

Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner

– –

Matcch 18

Adam Scott (Australia) and Cam Davis (Australia) v

Billy Horschel and Sam Burns

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Charlotte. Editing by Christian Radnedge)

