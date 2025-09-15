Eagles win Super Bowl rematch, drop Chiefs to 0-2

By Reuters

September 14, 2025 – 7:53 PM PDT

Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts rushed for one touchdown apiece, and the Philadelphia Eagles held on for a 20-17 win over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Barkley had 22 carries for 88 yards to go along with his touchdown for Philadelphia (2-0), who defeated Kansas City in the Super Bowl last season and won its first road game of this season. Hurts completed 15 of 22 passes for 101 yards and he had nine carries for 15 yards and a score.

Patrick Mahomes completed 16 of 29 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Kansas City (0-2). Mahomes also rushed for a team-high 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs outgained the Eagles 294-216 but fell short on the scoreboard.

“The most important thing is finding a way to win,” Hurts told reporters after the win. ” … I think as a team, we showed up when we needed to the most. That’s the most important thing in this league.”

The Eagles inched ahead 13-10 when Jake Elliott made a 51-yard field goal with 11:28 remaining in the third quarter. That proved to be the only scoring of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Hurts increased the Eagles’ lead to 20-10 with 7:48 to go. He scored on a 1-yard “tush push” for his third rushing touchdown in two games.

The Chiefs pulled within 20-17 with three minutes left. Mahomes fired a deep spiral down the middle of the field for a 49-yard touchdown to Tyquan Thornton.

Philadelphia recovered the Chiefs’ onside kick moments later to quell the comeback bid.

With the loss, Kansas City is off to its first 0-2 start since 2014, which is also the last year the Chiefs didn’t make the playoffs.

“Keep playing hard,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters when asked about his message to the team. “I’ll take this one. Keep playing hard, stick together and play hard.”

The Eagles opened the scoring in the final minute of the first quarter. Barkley took the handoff and burst through the right side for a 13-yard rushing touchdown.

The play marked Barkley’s second rushing touchdown in as many games and the 50th rushing touchdown of his career. The 28-year-old also has 14 receiving touchdowns.

The Chiefs pulled within 7-3 on a 56-yard field goal by Harrison Butker early in the second quarter.

Mahomes put the Chiefs on top 10-7 when he scrambled for a 13-yard touchdown with 2:44 remaining in the first half. He dove headfirst toward the right pylon for the score.

Philadelphia pulled even at 10-all when Elliott drilled a 58-yard kick as time expired at the end of the first half.

–Field Level Media

