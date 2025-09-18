Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw to retire at season’s end

By Reuters

September 18, 2025 – 1:45 PM PDT

Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 2, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw will retire after the 2025 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday.

The left-handed ace won three National League Cy Young awards and the 2014 NL Most Valuable Player in a stellar 18-year career spent entirely with the Dodgers. He contributed to World Series champion teams in 2020 and 2024.

Kershaw, 37, was limited to seven games for Los Angeles last year but wanted to play another season in 2025. He was named to his 11th All-Star Game this summer and carries a 10-2 record and a 3.53 ERA into the home stretch of the season.

Kershaw is scheduled to start Friday against the San Francisco Giants. It will mark Kershaw’s final regular-season start at Dodger Stadium, as the Dodgers play the final week of the season on the road.

However, Kershaw could appear again in the playoffs. The Dodgers entered Thursday at 85-67, clinging to a 2 1/2-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West.

Kershaw, who also won the 2012 Roberto Clemente Award for work in his community, is 222-96 with a 2.54 ERA in 452 career games. The ERA is the lowest among active, qualifying pitchers. He’s thrown 25 complete games, including 15 shutouts, which also leads all active players.

Kershaw will meet with reporters in Los Angeles before Thursday’s game.

“On behalf of the Dodgers, I congratulate Clayton on a fabulous career and thank him for the many moments he gave to Dodger fans and baseball fans everywhere, as well as for all of his profound charitable endeavors,” Dodgers owner and chairman Mark Walter said in a statement. “His is a truly legendary career, one that we know will lead to his induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame.”

Field Level Media

