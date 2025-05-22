Choke or comeback? Pacers rally late, stun Knicks in OT

By Reuters

May 21, 2025 – 9:47 PM PDT

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates with teammates after tying the game in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime against the New York Knicks during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton was a bit premature after he mimicked Hall of Famer Reggie Miller’s infamous “choke” sign at Madison Square Garden.

Nevertheless, Haliburton and his Indiana Pacers teammates made certain the gesture didn’t come back to haunt them in a 138-135 victory in overtime over the New York Knicks on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Haliburton scored 31 points and Aaron Nesmith added 30, highlighting an 8-for-9 performance from 3-point range by making five treys during the final 3 1/2 minutes of regulation. That surge allowed the fourth-seeded Pacers to overcome a 14-point deficit in the final 2:39 of the fourth quarter.

“It’s unreal,” Nesmith said of his sizzling shooting. “It’s probably the best feeling in the world for me. I love it when that basket feels like an ocean and anything you toss up, you feel like it’s going to go in. It’s so much fun.”

Haliburton appeared to win it following a friendly carom off the rim on an apparent 3-pointer at the buzzer, only for replays to show that his toe was on the line. That made it a 2-pointer and forced overtime.

When he thought the game was over, Haliburton made the choke sign in the direction of the Knicks’ bench.

“I thought it was a 3. I tried to hit the celly. It didn’t work. But we finished it in overtime,” Haliburton said.

Miller famously flashed the gesture toward Knicks superfan Spike Lee while leading a Pacers comeback in a playoff game in 1994.

The third-seeded Knicks will look to bounce back in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series on Friday in New York.

“In the playoffs, when you win it’s the best thing ever. When you lose it’s the worst thing ever,” said Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who finished with 43 points.

“The best way to deal with all of that is to stay level-headed. Making sure we have each other’s backs.”

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle also kept it in perspective after the game.

“It’s a long series. We’re not gonna get too excited about this,” he said. “We’ve got things to clean up. They’ve got things to clean up. Game 2’s gonna be another war.”

Andrew Nembhard sank a 3-pointer and two layups in OT, the last lay-in giving Indiana a 136-135 lead with 26.7 seconds to play. An attempted pass to Brunson deflected off his fingers and out of bounds, and former Knick Obi Toppin’s dunk extended the advantage to three with 10.9 seconds left.

Brunson and teammate Karl-Anthony Towns misfired on 3-point attempts in the final moments.

Pascal Siakam scored 17 points, Nembhard finished with 15 and Myles Turner added 14 for the Pacers. Haliburton handed out 11 assists.

Towns collected 35 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks.

Towns sank 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range, a big improvement after he made just 3 of 19 attempts from beyond the arc in New York’s six-game series victory over the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals.

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby each scored 16 points in the loss.

Brunson committed his fifth foul with 10:05 remaining in the fourth quarter and retreated to the bench after T.J. McConnell made a free throw to pull Indiana within 94-92.

New York, however, went on a 14-0 run in Brunson’s absence, with Anunoby draining a 3-pointer and a short jumper to ignite the spurt. The Pacers did themselves no favors by fouling Miles McBride and Towns on 3-point attempts, with the duo combining to make 5 of 6 free throws.

“I feel like our intensity dropped,” said New York’s Josh Hart, who amassed eight points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. “We started playing slower. Playing more into their hands.”

–Field Level Media

