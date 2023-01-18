Australian Open 2023: Day three on Wednesday

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Highlights of the third day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, all times local (GMT +11):

2115 MIXED RESULTS FOR HOME HOPES

After almost 24 hours of waiting, Thanasi Kokkinakis needed only three minutes and five points to dispatch Fabio Fognini 6-1 6-2 6-2 and set up a second-round match with Andy Murray.

Jason Kubler won a mind-boggling 70-shot rally with a net-cord winner to briefly swing his fortunes against 18th seed Karen Khachanov but he fell to a 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-2 second-round defeat.

2100 GAUFF PREVAILS OVER RADUCANU

Coco Gauff continued her rich vein of form with a gutsy 6-3 7-6(4) win over 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in an absorbing contest at Rod Laver Arena.

Raducanu took Gauff to a second-set tiebreaker in an extraordinary turnaround but missed two set points before Gauff scraped her way to the hold and closed out the win.

2024 ANDREESCU, STEPHENS CRASH OUT, OSTAPENKO THROUGH

Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa saved a match point in the second set tiebreak before beating former U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu 2-6 7-6(7) 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with top seed Iga Swiatek.

Sloane Stephens, another former U.S. Open champion, fell to a straight-sets defeat to Anastasia Potapova, while 17th seed Jelena Ostapenko survived a three-setter against Anna Bondar.

1848 KEYS INTO THIRD ROUND

American 10th seed Madison Keys fired 26 winners to beat Wang Xinyu 6-3 6-2 to put her on a potential collision course with former champion Victoria Azarenka, who plays Nadia Podoroska later.

1820 PLAY RESUMES ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Play finally resumed on the outside courts after a delay of over six hours due to rain, with several first-round matches yet to be completed on the third day of the tournament.

1744 TIAFOE OUSTS TEENAGER SHANG

American Frances Tiafoe saw off Shang Juncheng with a 6-4 6-4 6-1 victory over the impressive Chinese teenager.

1735 NADAL IS AN ‘INCREDIBLE CHAMPION’

McDonald paid tribute to Nadal after his victory over the top seed, saying: “He’s an incredible champion, he’s never going to give up regardless of the situation.

“Last time I played him was at Chatrier (at Roland Garros), he kicked my butt. On claycourts it’s tough to hit through but here I like my chances on hardcourts. I’m happy I got that opportunity and got away with it.”

1730 NADAL FALLS TO MCDONALD

Reigning champion Rafa Nadal, struggling with an apparent hip injury, bowed out in the second round after a 6-4 6-4 7-5 defeat by American MacKenzie McDonald on Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal took a medical timeout after the second set and battled on in the third but could not lunge or reach for shots as his 27-year-old opponent scored the biggest win of his career.

1712 PLAYERS WARMING UP ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Play is finally set to begin on outside courts after a day of rain suspensions.

1710 AUGER-ALIASSIME SURVIVES MOLCAN SCARE

Canadian sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back from two sets down to score a 3-6 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Slovakia’s Alex Molcan on Margaret Court Arena to reach the third round.

1544 PLAY TO RESUME ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Organisers said matches will be called to start as each court becomes available.

1518 KALININA OUSTS KVITOVA

Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina upset 2019 finalist Petra Kvitova 7-5 6-4 at John Cain Arena to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.Czech 15th seed Kvitova hit 37 winners but made 41 unforced errors as she became the first top-20 women’s seed to exit the tournament.

1433 PEGULA ADVANCES, PAYS TRIBUTE TO NFL’S HAMLIN

American third seed Jessica Pegula beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2 7-6(5) at Rod Laver Arena to move into the third round.

Pegula played with the number three on her skirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was discharged from hospital nine days after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game.

“He’s recovered, it’s amazing and awesome to see,” said Pegula, whose parents own the Bills franchise.

1345 SAKKARI THROUGH IN THREE-SET THRILLER

Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkari fought back from a set down to beat 18-year-old qualifier Diana Shnaider 3-6 7-5 6-3.

“She played an amazing match, she’s very young and promising. Maybe she could consider not going to college and turning pro,” Sakkari said with a smile.

Organisers said there would be no play on the outside courts before 2:30 p.m. due to rain at Melbourne Park.

1305 SINNER MOVES TO THIRD ROUND

Italy’s Jannik Sinner beat Tomas Etcheverry 6-3 6-2 6-2, going through the match without conceding a break point opportunity to the Argentine.

1240 SWIATEK PAST OSORIO INTO THIRD ROUND

Top seed and hot favourite Iga Swiatek overcame Camila Osorio 6-2 6-3 under the closed roof on Rod Laver Arena to become the first player into the third round of the tournament.

The Pole was vulnerable when the 21-year-old Colombian attacked her serve but always looked to have control of the contest and set up a meeting with Bianca Andreescu or Cristina Bucsa after serving for the match for a second time.

“I think it was much tougher than the scoreline suggests,” said Swiatek. “It was tough but I’m happy that I was persistent in being proactive.”

1150 NO PLAY ON OUTSIDE COURTS BEFORE 1300 LOCAL TIME

The weather continues to wreak havoc on the schedule with organisers, already facing a backlog of matches after major disruptions on Tuesday, confirming that rain would delay the start of play on the outside courts for at least three hours.

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY ON SHOWCOURTS, RAIN DELAY ON OUTSIDE COURTS

Second-round matches got underway as scheduled under the closed roofs of the main showcourts on day three of the championships but light rain delayed the start on the outside courts by at least 30 minutes.

Organisers already had their work cut out after extreme heat and a rain storm caused long delays on Tuesday. Eleven first-round matches were unfinished, including nine which did not even start.

The weather forecast is promising, however, with a high of only 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit) predicted and the chance of showers decreasing as the day goes on.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Melbourne and Rohith Nair and Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue & Shri Navaratnam)