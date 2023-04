PARIS (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s Abeje Ayana won the men’s race at the Paris Marathon on Sunday and Kenya’s Helah Kiprop claimed the women’s title.

Ayana won with a time of two hours, seven minutes and 15 seconds and Kiprop crossed the line in two hours, 23 minutes and 19 seconds.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)