‘Ashamed’ Tom Watson apologizes to Europe for Ryder fans

September 30, 2025 – 12:56 AM PDT

Team Europe captain Luke Donald and his team pose with the trophy as they celebrate after winning the Ryder Cup REUTERS/Peter Casey

Tom Watson is United States golf royalty. And, along with Tiger Woods, he may be the most popular American golfer on both sides of the Atlantic.

Watson won eight major titles, five of them overseas at the Open Championship. He was awestruck of the play by the victorious Team Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup, but disgusted by the behavior of some of the American fans in attendance.

On Monday, he posted an apology to the victors on X.

“I’d like to congratulate @RyderCupEurope on their victory. Your team play the first few days was sensational. More importantly, I’d like to apologize for the rude and mean-spirited behavior from our American crowd at Bethpage.

“As a former player, Captain and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened.”

Watson, 76, competed on four Ryder Cup teams and captained a pair. As a player, his teams won three of four competitions (1977, 1981, 1983) and tied one (1989). As captain, he led the winning American side in 1993 at The Belfry in England, but also suffered a setback in the 2014 matches in Scotland.

The European team was subjected to jeering and heckling throughout the matches, even while preparing to hit shots. Rory McIlroy was the prime target, and even his wife Erica was subjected to taunts and a beverage being hurled at her.

“I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf,” McIlroy said Sunday after the matches had concluded. .”.. I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.

“There was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behavior.”

The United States staged a furious Sunday rally, cutting decisively into the Europeans’ 12-5 lead, but the visitors prevailed 15-13 to capture the Ryder Cup for third time in the last four meetings.

The 2027 Ryder Cup is set to be played in Limerick, Ireland on Sept. 17-19.

