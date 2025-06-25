Aaron Rodgers on 2025 season: ‘Pretty sure this is it’

By Reuters

June 24, 2025 – 11:30 AM PDT

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) drops back to pass during minicamp at their South Side facility. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images/File Photo

It looks like Aaron Rodgers will be one and done in Pittsburgh.

Earlier this month, the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player signed a one-year contract to quarterback the Steelers in 2025. And he expects this season to be the last of his career, he said Tuesday in his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is it,” Rodgers told McAfee. “That’s why we just did a one-year deal.”

His $13.65 million contract with the Steelers includes $10 million in guarantees but also nearly $6 million in incentives that could push the total value to $19.5 million.

Rodgers will be playing in his 21st season with his third team, following the Green Bay Packers (2005-22) and New York Jets (2023-24).

Rodgers, 41, wants to help the Steelers on the field, but he told McAfee he also is committed to helping other quarterbacks on the roster, especially rookie Will Howard. The two started to develop a relationship during minicamp.

“I pulled him aside during one of the days and said, ‘Listen, I want to help you as much as possible. But I’m not going to overstep my bounds. if you want assistance, I’m here, buddy.”

Rodgers made it clear he sees potential in Howard, who led Ohio State to the 2024 national championship but fell to Pittsburgh in the sixth round of the draft in April.

“I was impressed by him. I thought he looked really sharp,” Rodgers said. “He made a bunch of great throws. I think there’s definitely some things I can help him with.”

The Jets, choosing a different direction under new head coach Aaron Glenn, released Rodgers in March and signed former Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. The two teams will meet in Week 1 of the regular season — Sept. 7 in East Rutherford, N.J.

–Field Level Media

