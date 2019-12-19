Spending agreement heads to President Trump’s desk after clearing Senate

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:03 PM PT — Thursday, December 19, 2019

A $1.4 trillion spending agreement is headed to the president’s desk after clearing both chambers of Congress on Thursday.

The Senate cleared the National Security minibus, which will allocate money to rebuild the military and boost the border wall. This came after lawmakers passed the Domestic Spending package earlier in the day, which will repeal the Affordable Care Act’s taxes and increase the federal legal age to buy tobacco to 21.

The two spending packages, which contained 12 bills, cleared the House on Tuesday and will keep the government funded through the 2020 fiscal year. Reports said the agreement secures $738 billion in military funding and another $632 billion for domestic spending.

The president has signaled he will sign the legislation, which will prevent a government shutdown on Friday.

“We think we did pretty well. In any appropriations deal, in any standoff, you have to give and take. We didn’t get everything we wanted. The president didn’t get everything he wanted. But that’s the nature of what we do.”

— Richard Shelby, Senate Appropriations Chairman (R-Ala.)

The Senate has passed HR1158 by 81-11. Finally we've secured funding for our military. We've worked tirelessly to advance these bills & I'm proud of our end result– the completion of the FY20 process. Thank you to my good friend @SenatorLeahy for his help. https://t.co/nFrkhq9d2F — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) December 19, 2019

