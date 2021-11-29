Speculators’ net long U.S. dollar bets hit highest since mid-October – CFTC, Reuters data



FILE PHOTO: A U.S. 5 dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A U.S. 5 dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Speculators’ net long bets on the U.S. dollar rose to the highest level since mid-October, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $22.11 billion for the week ended Nov. 23, up from net longs of $18.30 billion in the previous week. U.S. dollar net long positioning rose for the first time in seven weeks.

