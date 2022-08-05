Speculators’ net long bets on USD fall – CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Speculators’ net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $17.27 billion for the week ended Aug. 2, compared with a net long position of $18.46 billion last week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

$4.013 billion

02 Aug 2022 Prior week

week

Long 50,433 43,812

Short 93,186 105,293

Net -42,753 -61,481

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

$4.931 billion

02 Aug 2022 Prior week

week

Long 191,692 198,041

Short 230,503 239,625

Net -38,811 -41,584

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

$4.291 billion

02 Aug 2022 Prior week

week

Long 29,305 34,606

Short 85,714 88,596

Net -56,409 -53,990

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

$1.738 billion

02 Aug 2022 Prior week

week

Long 8,170 8,138

Short 21,478 19,437

Net -13,308 -11,299

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

$-1.574 billion

02 Aug 2022 Prior week

week

Long 48,342 46,414

Short 28,065 30,645

Net 20,277 15,769

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

$3.871 billion

02 Aug 2022 Prior week

week

Long 30,835 30,024

Short 86,785 77,409

Net -55,950 -47,385

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$0.555 billion

02 Aug 2022 Prior week

week

Long 101,415 96,752

Short 124,468 126,650

Net -23,053 -29,898

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

$0.098 billion

02 Aug 2022 Prior week

week

Long 16,521 17,311

Short 18,094 21,497

Net -1,573 -4,186

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)