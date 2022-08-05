Speculators’ net long bets on USD fall – CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Speculators’ net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the net long dollar position was $17.27 billion for the week ended Aug. 2, compared with a net long position of $18.46 billion last week.
U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$4.013 billion
02 Aug 2022 Prior week
week
Long 50,433 43,812
Short 93,186 105,293
Net -42,753 -61,481
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$4.931 billion
02 Aug 2022 Prior week
week
Long 191,692 198,041
Short 230,503 239,625
Net -38,811 -41,584
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$4.291 billion
02 Aug 2022 Prior week
week
Long 29,305 34,606
Short 85,714 88,596
Net -56,409 -53,990
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$1.738 billion
02 Aug 2022 Prior week
week
Long 8,170 8,138
Short 21,478 19,437
Net -13,308 -11,299
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$-1.574 billion
02 Aug 2022 Prior week
week
Long 48,342 46,414
Short 28,065 30,645
Net 20,277 15,769
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$3.871 billion
02 Aug 2022 Prior week
week
Long 30,835 30,024
Short 86,785 77,409
Net -55,950 -47,385
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$0.555 billion
02 Aug 2022 Prior week
week
Long 101,415 96,752
Short 124,468 126,650
Net -23,053 -29,898
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.098 billion
02 Aug 2022 Prior week
week
Long 16,521 17,311
Short 18,094 21,497
Net -1,573 -4,186
