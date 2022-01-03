Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. one dollar banknote is seen in this illustration taken November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Illustration/File Photo
(Reuters) -Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.
The value of the net long dollar fell to $19.15 billion in the week ended Dec. 28, compared with a net long of $19.71 billion the previous week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.
In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble. The U.S. dollar posted a net long position of $19.75 billion, compared with a net long of $20.06 billion a week earlier.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Net dollar long by $5.782 billion
28 Dec 2021 Prior week
week
Long 32,475 22,191
Short 85,577 74,477
Net -53,102 -52,286
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
Net dollar long by $0.938 billion
28 Dec 2021 Prior week
week
Long 198,617 196,595
Short 205,251 206,757
Net -6,634 -10,162
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
Net dollar long by $4.258 billion
28 Dec 2021 Prior week
week
Long 23,093 20,824
Short 73,812 78,510
Net -50,719 -57,686
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
Net dollar long by $1.46 billion
28 Dec 2021 Prior week
week
Long 1,043 2,460
Short 11,761 11,687
Net -10,718 -9,227
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
Net dollar long by $0.806 billion
28 Dec 2021 Prior week
week
Long 42,528 45,925
Short 52,862 55,802
Net -10,334 -9,877
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
Net dollar long by $5.908 billion
28 Dec 2021 Prior week
week
Long 16,885 22,958
Short 98,626 103,312
Net -81,741 -80,354
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
Net dollar long by $-0.218 billion
28 Dec 2021 Prior week
week
Long 33,561 30,021
Short 42,569 34,813
Net -9,008 -4,792
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Net dollar long by $0.574 billion
28 Dec 2021 Prior week
week
Long 11,231 11,050
Short 19,652 17,186
Net -8,421 -6,136
(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)