Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week



FILE PHOTO: A U.S. one dollar banknote is seen in this illustration taken November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A U.S. one dollar banknote is seen in this illustration taken November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Illustration/File Photo

January 3, 2022

(Reuters) -Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

The value of the net long dollar fell to $19.15 billion in the week ended Dec. 28, compared with a net long of $19.71 billion the previous week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble. The U.S. dollar posted a net long position of $19.75 billion, compared with a net long of $20.06 billion a week earlier.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

Net dollar long by $5.782 billion

28 Dec 2021 Prior week

week

Long 32,475 22,191

Short 85,577 74,477

Net -53,102 -52,286

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

Net dollar long by $0.938 billion

28 Dec 2021 Prior week

week

Long 198,617 196,595

Short 205,251 206,757

Net -6,634 -10,162

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

Net dollar long by $4.258 billion

28 Dec 2021 Prior week

week

Long 23,093 20,824

Short 73,812 78,510

Net -50,719 -57,686

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

Net dollar long by $1.46 billion

28 Dec 2021 Prior week

week

Long 1,043 2,460

Short 11,761 11,687

Net -10,718 -9,227

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

Net dollar long by $0.806 billion

28 Dec 2021 Prior week

week

Long 42,528 45,925

Short 52,862 55,802

Net -10,334 -9,877

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

Net dollar long by $5.908 billion

28 Dec 2021 Prior week

week

Long 16,885 22,958

Short 98,626 103,312

Net -81,741 -80,354

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

Net dollar long by $-0.218 billion

28 Dec 2021 Prior week

week

Long 33,561 30,021

Short 42,569 34,813

Net -9,008 -4,792

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

Net dollar long by $0.574 billion

28 Dec 2021 Prior week

week

Long 11,231 11,050

Short 19,652 17,186

Net -8,421 -6,136

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)