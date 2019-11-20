Special Envoy: No evidence North Korea would abandon nuclear weapons

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:35 PM PT — Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is saying the U.S. may be running out of time to strike a denuclearization deal with Pyongyang. Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, he said North Korea must act to reduce its nuclear and ballistic missiles capabilities to advance denuclearization talks.

The envoy said the window of opportunity to strike a deal is narrowing, but this is not because of the year end deadline set by Kim Jong Un.

“The window is still open, but North Koreans should not miss this opportunity — they need to seize the moment,” stated Biegun.

The State Department believes North Korea is more interested in reducing tensions than the U.S. and its allies, but Biegun said there’s no evidence so far that Pyongyang is serious about abandoning its nuclear weapons.

“We could see a possibility of going back to some of the more provocative steps that preceded the start of this diplomacy,” said the envoy. “I think that would be a huge mistake and a missed opportunity by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”

President Trump has met three times with Kim Jong Un in hopes of sealing a potentially historic denuclearization deal. He continues to express optimism about brokering an agreement.

“Kim Jong Un has been pretty straight with me, I think,” stated the president. “He likes testing missiles, but we never restricted short range missiles.”

Kim has set an end-of-year deadline for reaching an agreement, which North Korean officials said would be a mistake to ignore.

