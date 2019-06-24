Speaker Pelosi: Violation of status is not a reason for deporting illegal immigrants

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:36 PM PT — Monday, June 24, 2019

According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a violation of U.S. immigration laws should not be a reason to deport someone illegally living in the U.S.

During an event in New York Monday, Pelosi described a phone call she had with the president that caused him to delay scheduled mass deportations. She said she urged faith-based organizations that support President Trump to help convince him to call off the raids.

The House speaker told the president his actions were scaring children, and she believes families belong together. This comes after President Trump canceled the operation over the weekend in response to Democrats’ demands.

Pelosi went on to say the president didn’t reveal what he plans to do about people who break immigration laws. Meanwhile, the House is preparing to introduce a bill this week to provide funding to address the humanitarian crisis at the southern border.