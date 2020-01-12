Trending

Speaker Pelosi to release impeachment articles this week

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to meet with reporters following escalation of tensions this week between the U.S. and Iran, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:47 PM PT — Sunday, January 12, 2020

In a Friday letter to House Democrats, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would release articles of impeachment sometime in the coming week.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” wrote Pelosi. “I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further.”

In response, the president mocked the speaker for her ineptitude as a leader of the House. He pointed to Pelosi’s increasingly questionable mental health and indecision in the inquiry as evidence she has allowed the impeachment to proceed dishonestly and corruptly.

He went on to question why she would allow Rep. Adam Schiff to “lie before Congress.”

Pelosi’s stated reason for withholding articles of impeachment from the Senate was to ensure the Senate put on a “fair trial.” Many in Washington have called her out as a hypocrite for wanting to slow proceedings in the Senate after having spent months rushing impeachment in the House.

Some have speculated that, in spite of Pelosi releasing the articles, she will still be very involved in the progress of impeachment. However, any future role will likely be symbolic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear the Senate will hold their trial swiftly, using the Clinton precedent, and Pelosi will have no say in how it proceeds.

